CoinEx Highlights Eight Years of Long-Term Growth, Transparency, and Global Community Development





HONG KONG, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx, a global cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2017, today highlighted its long-term commitment to transparency, security, and sustainable ecosystem development as the digital asset industry continues to evolve. Having operated through multiple market cycles, CoinEx now serves users in more than 200 countries and regions, supports over 1,000 cryptocurrencies, and continues expanding its global ecosystem through technology innovation, community engagement, and user-focused initiatives.

Over the past decade, the cryptocurrency industry has experienced rapid transformation, driven by developments including decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), real-world assets (RWA), artificial intelligence, and increasing institutional participation. As the market has matured, user expectations have shifted beyond access to trading opportunities toward greater emphasis on transparency, platform security, operational stability, and long-term reliability.

CoinEx stated that these evolving expectations have reinforced its long-term strategy of prioritizing user trust through continuous investment in platform security, infrastructure, and transparency.

Among its ongoing initiatives, CoinEx has implemented a 100% reserve policy and regularly publishes Proof of Reserves data, enabling users to independently verify asset backing. The company continues to update reserve information on a regular basis as part of its commitment to transparency and responsible platform operations.

"Building trust requires consistent execution over time," the company said. "As the digital asset industry continues to mature, long-term commitment remains fundamental to delivering value for users around the world."

CoinEx's development forms part of the broader ViaBTC ecosystem. Established in 2017, the exchange was built following the founding of ViaBTC in 2016, one of the industry's established cryptocurrency mining infrastructure providers. While ViaBTC focuses on blockchain infrastructure and mining services, CoinEx concentrates on digital asset trading and expanding access to cryptocurrency markets for global users.

In 2026, ViaBTC marked its tenth anniversary with its "Proof of Decade" campaign, reflecting on ten years of continuous development across mining infrastructure, digital asset trading, blockchain technology, wallets, and charitable initiatives. CoinEx noted that the shared philosophy across the ecosystem centers on long-term thinking, technology-driven innovation, and user-first development.

Beyond product development, CoinEx continues to invest in global community engagement through participation in international blockchain conferences and regional events. The company has maintained a presence at major industry gatherings including TOKEN2049 Dubai, TOKEN2049 Singapore, Consensus, Blockchain Life, and Mining Disrupt, while also supporting community meetups and partner events across multiple markets.

As part of its ongoing global engagement strategy, CoinEx also launched its "ALL IN GLORY" World Cup 2026 campaign, bringing together cryptocurrency trading activities and football-themed community initiatives. The campaign features trading competitions, community participation programs, creator collaborations, and limited-edition World Cup merchandise designed to strengthen engagement with users worldwide.

CoinEx stated that these initiatives reflect its broader approach to building long-term relationships with users through shared experiences and community participation rather than focusing solely on product promotion.

The company has also continued expanding its brand-building efforts through industry research, strategic communications, media engagement, and educational content. CoinEx Research has increasingly contributed market analysis referenced by international media, reflecting the company's growing role in providing industry insights alongside its trading platform.

As the cryptocurrency industry continues to evolve, CoinEx remains focused on delivering long-term value through continued investment in transparency, platform security, technological innovation, and global community development.

"Our commitment extends beyond individual market cycles," the company added. "We believe sustainable growth is built through accountability, continuous innovation, and maintaining the trust of users over the long term."

Founded in 2017, CoinEx continues to pursue its mission of making cryptocurrency trading more accessible while supporting the sustainable development of the global digital asset ecosystem.

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

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