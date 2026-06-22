TX3 Futures Debuts Capital Funding Platform, Surpassing $35 Million in Cumulative Trader Payouts

MIAMI, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX3 Futures has officially announced its market entry, introducing an established financial prop firm's structural integrity to the active futures trading ecosystem. Driven by a mandate of strict fiscal transparency, the platform aims to capture market share by addressing the precise pain points plaguing experienced retail professionals: restrictive rules, payout friction, and shifting corporate guidelines.





At the center of the firm's market launch is an unrivaled fiscal track record. Backed by four years of continuous operations, TX3 has successfully distributed over $35 million in verified capital payouts to a growing global network of more than 8,000 traders.

The core financial mechanics of TX3 Futures rest on concrete pillars designed to optimize trader profitability and trust:

Accelerated Liquidity Distributions: Payouts are fast, verified, and fully disbursed in 24 hours or less.

Payouts are fast, verified, and fully disbursed in 24 hours or less. Capital Protection Drawdowns: Better drawdown parameters allow professional traders the room they need to hold winning positions.

Better drawdown parameters allow professional traders the room they need to hold winning positions. Enhanced Cost-to-Value Matrix: A significantly lower barrier to entry paired with substantially more capital allocation on the upside.

A significantly lower barrier to entry paired with substantially more capital allocation on the upside. Static Operational Rules: Absolute commitment to zero mid-evaluation rule modifications alongside transparent public pricing.

"We are not selling a retail dream; we are running a highly efficient capital funding operation built to pay out skilled professionals consistently," stated the Chief Executive of TX3.



"Experienced traders recognize that the biggest obstacle to their growth isn't their own account size—it's the restrictive limitations of their current funding partner. We have built a reliable, well-capitalized home for them."



