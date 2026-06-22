From One Friendship to a National Movement: Inclusive Momentum and Enabled Talent Announce Partnership to Advance Disability Inclusion Across Canada

BRAMPTON, Ontario, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly one in four Canadians lives with a disability, yet many continue to face barriers to employment, education, recreation, and community participation. Inclusive Momentum and Enabled Talent believe meaningful inclusion begins not with programs alone, but with opportunities for people to connect, learn, contribute, and thrive together.



Today, Inclusive Momentum and Enabled Talent are proud to announce a strategic partnership dedicated to advancing accessibility, disability inclusion, and community participation across Canada.



The partnership is rooted in a story that began with friendship.



Several years ago, Thomas Wong watched as his close friend Ken Hua gradually withdrew from community life after losing his vision. Once active and engaged, Ken became increasingly isolated. Determined to help his friend reconnect with the world around him, Thomas searched for ways to bring back a sense of purpose, confidence, and joy.



One day, a simple Rubik’s Cube sparked an idea.



Recognizing that Ken could no longer see the cube’s colours, Thomas designed a tactile version using raised symbols that could be solved through touch rather than sight. What began as a small adaptation soon became something much bigger.



Ken learned to solve the cube. Then he began teaching others.



Today, he serves as an instructor, mentor, and inspiration within a growing community of participants that includes children, families, volunteers, and individuals with visual impairments. Inspired by Ken’s journey, Thomas founded Inclusive Momentum, an initiative dedicated to creating opportunities where people of all abilities can learn, connect, and succeed together.



The movement has continued to grow.



Participants now gather regularly throughout the Greater Toronto Area to learn, practice, and support one another. Children who may never have met a visually impaired person learn directly from visually impaired instructors. Families gain a deeper understanding of accessibility and inclusion. Many participants who begin as learners eventually become mentors themselves.



This summer, more than 550 participants are expected to gather in Brampton as part of an international blindfolded Rubik’s Cube-solving initiative that promotes accessibility, teamwork, and inclusion. Building on a previous world-record achievement involving 398 participants, organizers hope to set a new benchmark while ensuring strong participation from the visually impaired community.



Yet organizers say the event is not about records.



It is about belonging.



It is about demonstrating that when barriers are removed and opportunities are created, people can achieve extraordinary things together.



For Amandipp Singh, Founder and CEO of Enabled Talent, the mission is deeply personal.



Born with a visual impairment, Amandipp has spent much of his life navigating systems that were not always designed with accessibility in mind. After moving to Canada, he experienced firsthand both the barriers and opportunities that exist for persons with disabilities in education, employment, and everyday life. Those experiences inspired him to create Enabled Talent, an accessibility and workforce inclusion organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities access meaningful opportunities in employment, education, entrepreneurship, and community life.



Today, Enabled Talent works with employers, educational institutions, community organizations, and governments to create more inclusive pathways for persons with disabilities. Through its AI-powered workforce inclusion platform, accessibility initiatives, community programs, and employer engagement efforts, the organization is helping build a future where persons with disabilities can fully participate in employment, education, entrepreneurship, and community life. Enabled Talent’s work now extends across Canada and internationally through partnerships focused on accessibility, workforce inclusion, and social innovation.



“Thomas’s story demonstrates what becomes possible when one person chooses inclusion,” said Amandipp Singh. “A simple act of friendship helped transform a life and ultimately created a movement. Through our partnership, we hope to help create more opportunities for people with disabilities to participate fully in their communities, education, careers, and everyday life.”



Thomas Wong believes the partnership represents a natural next step.



“What started with helping one friend rediscover confidence showed us the incredible impact inclusion can have,” said Wong. “Now, together with Enabled Talent, we want to help more people experience that same sense of belonging, opportunity, and possibility while building communities where everyone has the chance to contribute and succeed.”



As one of Canada’s youngest, fastest-growing, and most diverse cities, Brampton is uniquely positioned to demonstrate what inclusive communities can look like. Through the efforts of residents, volunteers, families, educators, businesses, and community organizations, the city is helping showcase how accessibility and inclusion can strengthen communities for everyone.



Enabled Talent has emerged as one of Canada’s growing accessibility and workforce inclusion organizations, working to address barriers faced by persons with disabilities through technology, partnerships, advocacy, and systems change. The organization collaborates with employers, educational institutions, governments, and community organizations to create practical pathways that improve participation, belonging, and economic opportunity.



Through this partnership, Inclusive Momentum and Enabled Talent will collaborate on accessibility awareness, community engagement initiatives, volunteer engagement, leadership development, inclusive employment pathways, mentorship opportunities, educational programming, and initiatives that empower people with disabilities to reach their full potential.



The organizations are inviting schools, colleges, universities, libraries, employers, municipalities, disability organizations, community groups, faith communities, and corporate partners to join the movement.



Whether through volunteering, sponsorship, mentorship, partnerships, or participation, everyone has a role to play in building a more inclusive Canada.



While hundreds prepare for this summer’s landmark event, organizers hope the true legacy will extend far beyond a single day.



Their goal is to inspire a national conversation about accessibility, inclusion, and the untapped potential of millions of Canadians with disabilities.



Because inclusion is not about helping a few people participate.



It is about creating communities where everyone belongs.



MEDIA CONTACTS



Thomas Wong

Founder

www.inclusivemomentum.com



Amandipp Singh

Founder & CEO

aman@enabledtalent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93f6d222-d066-40bd-9c57-0575fae66b0c