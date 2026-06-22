Changes to the Board of Directors

(Oslo, Norway, 22 June 2026) – Hedda Felin has been elected to the Board of Directors of Statkraft, replacing Ingelise Arntsen, who is stepping down from the Board.

Hedda Felin is Chief Executive Officer of Hurtigruten, a position she has held since 2021. She brings extensive leadership experience from Norwegian and international industry.

Prior to joining Hurtigruten, Felin spent more than 14 years at Equinor, where she held several senior leadership roles, including Senior Vice President for International Development and Production and Head of the CEO’s Office. She has also worked at Capgemini Consulting. In addition, Felin serves as a board member of Aibel ASA and the Norwegian Cancer Society.

She holds a Master’s degree in International Politics and Administration from Sciences Po in Paris, France.



As of 22 June 2026, the Board of Directors of Statkraft AS consists of:

• Chair: Alexandra Bech Gjørv

• Vice chair: Lars Røsæg

• Board member: Mikael Lundin

• Board member: Pål Erik Sjåtil

• Board member: Kristin Halvorsen

• Board member: Hedda Felin

• Board member: Marte Lind (employee elected board member)

• Board member: Lars Mathisen (employee elected board member)

• Board member: Thorbjørn Holøs (employee elected board member)

The Board of Directors in Statkraft AS is identical to the Board of Directors in Statkraft SF.

For further information:

Press contacts:

• Lars Magnus Günther, tel: +47 912 41 636, e-mail: lars.gunther@statkraft.com

• Torbjørn Steen, tel: +47 911 66 888, e-mail: torbjorn.steen@statkraft.com

or www.statkraft.com

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, and gas-fired power. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has around 6,200 employees in 20 countries.

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