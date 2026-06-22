Tenable Joins OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program

COLUMBIA, Md., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced it is working with OpenAI as part of the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program. The collaboration brings together OpenAI's frontier AI capabilities, including GPT-5.5, and Tenable's leadership in exposure management to help organizations better understand cyber risk, prioritize action and stay ahead of attackers through Tenable product and service workflows.

The announcement comes as AI is reshaping the threat landscape. Attackers are already using AI to accelerate reconnaissance, automate vulnerability discovery and compress the window between exposure and exploitation. Security teams face a growing asymmetry: the volume and complexity of potential exposures is expanding faster than any team can manually assess, while the time available to act continues to shrink.

The Tenable One Exposure Management Platform was built for exactly this challenge. Rather than generating more findings, Tenable One helps organizations understand which exposures actually matter. Powered by the Tenable Exposure Data Fabric, the platform connects exposure intelligence from across the modern attack surface and applies the context needed to distinguish what is merely vulnerable from what is truly risky. Combined with frontier AI capabilities, this rich foundation helps organizations move from analysis to action faster, enabling security teams to focus on the exposures most likely to impact the business before attackers can capitalize on them.

The collaboration is expected to focus on several areas, including:

Advancing cybersecurity research and exposure intelligence

Accelerating the identification and prioritization of exploitable exposures and attack paths

Improving how security teams prioritize, validate and respond to the exposures that matter most

Streamlining security operations and accelerating risk reduction

“The AI era requires a fundamentally new approach to cybersecurity,” said Eric Doerr, Chief Product Officer, Tenable. “Attackers are moving faster and operating at a scale that makes purely reactive security untenable. As part of OpenAI’s Trusted Access for Cyber program, Tenable is evaluating how GPT-5.5 can help accelerate defensive workflows through secure product integrations, enabling customers to stay ahead of attackers and move faster with confidence. This is what proactive security looks like in practice.”

The announcement underscores Tenable's continued investment in AI-powered exposure management and its commitment to helping customers proactively reduce cyber risk in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

More information about Tenable One, the leading AI-powered exposure management platform, is available at: https://www.tenable.com/products/tenable-one

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

Media Contact:

Tenable

tenablepr@tenable.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected capabilities, benefits, and performance of the partnership with OpenAI under the Daybreak cybersecurity initiative and the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, the expected impact of the partnership and Tenable’s solutions on risk prioritization, remediation, and security posture, and the anticipated use and effectiveness of frontier AI in cybersecurity workflows. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the development, adoption, and performance of new and unproven technologies (including agentic AI, large language models, and automated remediation workflows), the potential that such technologies may not deliver their anticipated benefits or accurately prioritize risk, and other factors described under "Risk Factors" in Tenable's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Tenable undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect events occurring after the date hereof.