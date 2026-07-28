Tenable Delivers the Industry’s First Always-On Agentic Fleet for Exposure Management

COLUMBIA, Md., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced new always-on capabilities for Tenable Hexa AI , the agentic engine of the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform . Tenable Hexa AI equips security teams with a connected fleet of agents that acts as an autonomous workforce, seamlessly coordinating complex, multi-step security tasks.

Threat actors are moving at unprecedented speeds, and while vendors promise AI to match this velocity, that speed is lost the moment tools require analysts to manually trigger workflows or re-enter context by hand. While AI has transformed security processes, most AI security tools deliver manual and on-demand insights and actions, requiring security teams to re-enter prompts time after time. In order to scale, organizations require agentic capabilities that create automatic routines and establish persistent workflows that help security teams move from actively managing AI to orchestrating a highly efficient, continuous autonomous defense.

With Tenable Hexa AI, Tenable One transforms exposure management programs into a continuous, always-on defense. This is because Tenable Hexa AI, powered by the industry’s most comprehensive repository of contextualized exposure data and intelligence with the Tenable Exposure Data Fabric, is equipped with contextual memory capabilities to natively retain enterprise environment risk context, priorities and settings across sessions, eliminating the need for constant re-prompting.

Tenable Hexa AI significantly improves security team productivity, enabling scheduling for virtually anything that can be prompted, and executing complex, cross-domain workflows via always-on routines, such as:

Autonomous Exposure Remediation: Scans for critical exposures daily, analyzes and triages risks based on exploitability and reachability, triggers remediation and verifies patches are properly applied.

Scans for critical exposures daily, analyzes and triages risks based on exploitability and reachability, triggers remediation and verifies patches are properly applied. Continuous Preemptive Risk Reduction Guardrails: Runs weekly drift analyses, uncovers vulnerabilities compounded by identity exposures, and instantly generates tickets to resolve critical deviations.

Runs weekly drift analyses, uncovers vulnerabilities compounded by identity exposures, and instantly generates tickets to resolve critical deviations. Executive and Compliance Reporting: Generates weekly, tailored briefings with multi-domain context to give leadership a precise, data-driven update on the organization's real-time security health and compliance.



“Security teams can’t scale if they’re confined to a chatbot or a disjointed, highly-specific agent,” said Eric Doerr, Chief Product Officer, Tenable. “Tenable Hexa AI delivers on the autonomous promise of AI with a fleet of agents that all work together, rather than in silos, to help customers advance security goals. Only Tenable offers this level of agentic autonomy at scale, eliminating repetitive operational bottlenecks and delivering a continuous, machine-speed defense.”

Tenable Hexa AI saves security practitioners time and resources, enabling teams to:

Reclaim analyst capacity: Automate complex, recurring, multi-step workflows to offload heavy manual burdens. By handling repetitive tasks, Hexa AI augments your team's output so analysts can focus on strategic, high-impact priorities.

Automate complex, recurring, multi-step workflows to offload heavy manual burdens. By handling repetitive tasks, Hexa AI augments your team's output so analysts can focus on strategic, high-impact priorities. Maintain an always-on defense: Set autonomous routines to execute critical exposure management tasks overnight and on weekends without human intervention. This continuous workflow keeps you ahead of threats, even when your security team is offline.

Set autonomous routines to execute critical exposure management tasks overnight and on weekends without human intervention. This continuous workflow keeps you ahead of threats, even when your security team is offline. Dramatically reduce MTTR: Analyze scans, triage threats, and verify patch success automatically as soon as an IT ticket closes to speed up remediation times. By closing the loop between security and IT, teams can resolve critical exposures before they are exploited.



New Tenable Hexa AI capabilities are available to Tenable One Foundation and Advanced customers in August 2026. Tenable Hexa AI complements Tenable AI Exposure, which helps organizations secure and understand how they are using AI. Together as part of Tenable One, these capabilities help security teams secure their organizations’ use of AI, while using the power of AI to create operational efficiencies – all part of a powerful preemptive security strategy.

Visit the Tenable booth #2639 at Black Hat USA, August 4-7, 2026, to see Tenable One in action.

Register by July 28 for SWARM , an exclusive, in-person agentic AI build event hosted by Tenable and sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS) next week at Black Hat. Space is limited.

More information on Tenable Hexa AI is available at: tenable.com/products/tenable-one/capabilities/hexa-ai

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .