NADP and AADOM announce partnership

DALLAS, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM) and the National Association of Dental Plans (NADP) are announcing a new collaboration to improve communication and address shared administrative challenges.

“NADP is excited about this new partnership because it aligns with our mission to promote access to quality, affordable dental care,” said NADP Executive Director Mike Adelberg. “When plans and dental offices work together, everyone wins, including the patients who are plan members.”

AADOM and NADP entered into a formal agreement in which NADP will provide AADOM educational and informational resources regarding dental benefits plans, including webinars, newsletter articles, educational resources, and an annual report.

In addition, the two associations have formed three joint committees to address key challenges facing dental offices and plans. The committees are comprised of members from both organizations and will focus on challenges related to claims processing, plan customer service, and virtual credit cards.

“By opening the lines of communication between our organizations, we will increase understanding, elevate professionalism, and enhance service to the organizations WE serve,” said AADOM Executive Vice President Jessica Cull.

About AADOM

Founded in 2005, the American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM) is the nation's largest professional association dedicated to supporting dental practice management professionals. AADOM's mission is to educate, connect, and empower dental office managers, practice administrators, and business team leaders through industry-leading education, professional development, networking opportunities, and career-enhancing designation programs. Serving thousands of members across North America, AADOM provides webinars, online learning, conferences, local networking groups, publications, and resources designed to help dental leaders build stronger practices, develop effective teams, and drive business success. Through its vibrant community and commitment to excellence, AADOM continues to elevate the role of dental practice management and inspire leaders to learn, connect, and grow.

About NADP

The National Association of Dental Plans (NADP) is the largest non-profit trade association focused exclusively on the dental benefits industry. NADP members provide dental HMO, dental PPO, dental indemnity, and dental savings plan products to more than 200 million Americans with dental benefits. NADP members include the entire spectrum of dental carriers: companies that provide both medical and dental coverage, companies that provide only dental coverage, major national, regional, and single state companies, as well as companies organized as non-profit plans.

CONTACT:

Michael Adelberg

NADP Executive Director

(972) 457-1554

madelberg@nadp.org