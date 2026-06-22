Minister of State Alvin Tan Urges Students to Build Soft Skills at Sedifly’s THE FUTURE Student Summit 2026

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, careers, and education, Minister of State (MOS) for Trade and Industry and National Development Alvin Tan encouraged students to embrace technological change while retaining ownership of their own futures.





Speaking at Sedifly’s THE FUTURE Student Summit 2026 at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, which attracted over 400 registrants primarily from high schools, MOS Tan emphasized that while students may feel uncertain about the pace of technological disruption, they still have the power to shape their own outcomes.





“You have every right to feel indignant, but you also have agency,” said MOS Tan. “You will have an opportunity to use those tools rather than to have the tools use you.”

Throughout the discussion, MOS Tan encouraged students to view AI as an enabler rather than a replacement for human creativity, judgment, and initiative. Drawing from conversations with technology leaders and entrepreneurs, he highlighted that while AI can automate routine tasks, uniquely human qualities such as creativity, adaptability, relationship-building, and strategic thinking will remain increasingly valuable. He also urged students to seek experiences beyond the classroom, whether through international exposure, entrepreneurship, or community involvement.

The summit was covered by several media outlets, including Channel NewsAsia, and featured conversations with prominent voices from Singapore's investment and startup community, including Eugene Lim, Founder and CEO of The Assembly Place; Looi Qin En, Partner at Saison Capital and Managing Partner at Onigiri Capital; Jeffrey Paine, Founding Partner at Golden Gate Ventures; Allen Chng, VP at Insignia Venture Partners; and Mohan Belani, Co-Founder and CEO of e27.

Across the sessions, a common theme emerged: success is no longer defined by academic achievement alone, but by a student’s ability to continuously learn, adapt, and navigate uncertainty. Speakers shared that there is no single blueprint for success. Instead, students were encouraged to pursue paths aligned with their aspirations, values, and strengths while remaining open to iteration and change.

For attendees, the event provided inspiration from industry leaders, practical guidance at Sedifly’s “Meet the Strategist” booth, and networking opportunities at its lounge.

Amit Kamdar, Senior Territory Sales Leader ASEAN at Autodesk, shared that one of his key takeaways from the summit was the importance of balancing technological advancement with human development. “In an era shaped by AI and innovation, the students who thrive will be those who remain adaptable, continuously learn, and invest in meaningful relationships,” he said.

Zhang Kaixin, a Banking and Finance student from Ngee Ann Polytechnic, shared that the summit provided valuable perspectives on university pathways, future careers, AI, and entrepreneurship. “One key takeaway for me was that successful businesses are built not only on great ideas, but also on persistence and a willingness to learn from setbacks,” she said.

Three lucky winners also walked away with vouchers totalling SGD 1,000 from a raffle during the summit.

“The future is becoming increasingly complex, and students need more than information. They need clarity, exposure, mentorship, and a strong support system,” said Joash Lee, Founder and CEO of Sedifly. “Our goal is to help students make informed decisions about their future, develop confidence in their own paths, and build the skills and networks that will enable them to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”





The summit was oversubscribed, which led to the opening of two additional broadcast rooms in addition to the main ballroom. Building on strong momentum, Sedifly plans to expand opportunities for students to engage with industry leaders and mentors through its various programs. Sedifly’s proprietary Aptitude Cultivation framework, backed by its network, has already yielded stellar student outcomes where 100% of its students were accepted to Global Top 20 colleges, and its team has secured over 150 offers from US T20 and UK G5 schools, 30% of which were from the Ivy League or Oxbridge.

“We are encouraged by the thoughtful conversations that emerged throughout the summit,” added Joash Lee. “This is only the beginning. We look forward to bringing the community together again at THE FUTURE Student Summit 2027 and beyond.”

The full summit recording is available on Sedifly’s YouTube channel. Students and parents interested in learning more about Sedifly may visit its website . Sedifly will also be exhibiting at the Young PAP 40th Anniversary Conference which is expected to draw over 1,200 attendees with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong delivering a keynote. The event will be held at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre on 4 July 2026 and attendees interested in attending may register here .

Sedifly would like to acknowledge Title Sponsor, The Assembly Place, and Community Partners, Plug and Play APAC and Confirm Good for making the summit possible. Sedifly also thanks its board members, Daniel Ding, Jessie Lim, and Kid Parchariyanon, and all partners for their support.

About Sedifly

Sedifly is a global EdTech firm based in Singapore that helps students access top colleges and prepare for their careers through mentorship-driven strategies, academic enrichment, and long-term profile development.

Media Contact

Public Relations Team

Sedifly Pte. Ltd.

pr@sedifly.com

+65 8774 7605

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