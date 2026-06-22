Dropship China Pro Addresses E-Commerce Seller Challenges Following End of US De Minimis Exemption

Pomona, CA, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomona, CA - June 22, 2026 - -

E-commerce sellers continue adapting to significant changes more than a year after the United States ended its $800 de minimis exemption for China and Hong Kong shipments in May 2025, with all other origins following in August 2025. The regulatory shift has fundamentally altered international e-commerce logistics, requiring formal customs entry and full duty payment for direct-from-China parcels that previously entered duty-free.

Dropship China Pro, a global e-commerce fulfillment company established in 2016, reports that sellers are increasingly turning to China-to-US hybrid fulfillment models that combine cost-effective China sourcing with domestic distribution from American warehouses.

According to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency processed more than 1.36 billion de minimis shipments in fiscal year 2024, before the exemption ended. The requirement for formal entry now adds both cost and several days of clearance time per shipment compared to duty paid once on bulk imports. Congress continues considering proposals to reduce the $800 threshold for all origins, though no legislation has passed.

"The end of de minimis has fundamentally changed how sellers approach international fulfillment," said Sackod Diadie, Director of Operations at Dropship China Pro. "We're seeing a clear shift toward bulk importing with duty paid at entry, then fulfilling from US warehouses. Our China-to-US model was designed to absorb exactly this type of regulatory change, maintaining cost efficiency while delivering products to customers in one to three days."

The regulatory changes have created particular challenges for small and medium-sized e-commerce businesses that previously relied on direct-from-China shipping for individual customer orders. The added customs processing requirements and duties have made this model less viable, pushing sellers to reconsider their fulfillment strategies.

Dropship China Pro's hybrid fulfillment approach addresses these challenges by consolidating shipments from China into bulk imports, clearing customs once, then distributing products domestically from US warehouses. This model reduces per-order customs costs while enabling faster delivery times that meet customer expectations for rapid shipping.

The company handles over 30,000 parcels daily across its global network, which includes warehouses in Hangzhou, Dongguan, Pomona, and New Brunswick. The operation serves more than 2,500 active e-commerce stores across dropshipping, print-on-demand, and private label business models. The company, which holds a 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot, operates fulfillment centers in California and New Jersey alongside its China facilities.

As the e-commerce industry continues evolving in response to regulatory changes, the combination of international sourcing expertise with domestic fulfillment infrastructure has become increasingly important for maintaining competitive operations. The shift represents a significant transformation in how cross-border e-commerce functions, moving from individual parcel shipments to consolidated import and domestic distribution models.

Dropship China Pro provides end-to-end solutions including factory-level sourcing, comprehensive quality inspection, private labeling, and global fulfillment services. The company's US-based sellers benefit from one to three day domestic delivery through its strategically located warehouses.

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For more information about Dropship China Pro, contact the company here:



Dropship China Pro

Yavuz Saka

+387644030434

yavuz@dropshipchinapro.com

Pomona, CA 91768