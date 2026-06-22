Maryland Public Television earns 20 regional Emmy® Awards

OWINGS MILLS, MD, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented Maryland Public Television with 20 Emmys during its 68th Capital Emmy® Awards ceremony at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center on Saturday, June 20.
NATAS-NCCB comprises television industry professionals dedicated to fostering and recognizing outstanding achievements in television production in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The NCCB chapter is one of the largest in NATAS, with more than 1,500 members. Its annual Capital Emmy Awards competition recognizes excellence across a range of television genres and production roles.
MPT’s 20 Emmys are the most the statewide public TV network has earned during a single competition in its more than 55-year history. To date, MPT has received 249 regional Emmys out of 578 total nominations. It has also earned six Community Service Awards, two Overall Excellence Awards, two Board of Governors Awards (the chapter's highest honor), and five national Emmy Awards.
After garnering 44 nominations this year, MPT earned Capital Emmy Awards in the following categories:
- INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL – SHORT FORM CONTENT
Maryland Farm & Harvest: OlaLekan
Richard Royle, Producer
- INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL – LONG FORM CONTENT
Artworks: The Art of Architecture Part I – Conception
Trae Mitchell, Producer; T.L. Benton, Producer
- CHESAPEAKE HERITAGE – SHORT FORM CONTENT
Outdoors Maryland: Breaking the Ice
Stefanie Robey, Producer
MD250 Commission: How do you say Semiquincentennial?
Jason Cohen, Producer; Shannon Turner, Director
- CHESAPEAKE HERITAGE – LONG FORM CONTENT
Sarah Sampson, Producer; Patrick Keegan, Executive Producer
- ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT – LONG FORM CONTENT
T.L. Benton, Producer; Rikki Hughes, Producer; Wendel Patrick, Host
Artworks: The Art of Sacred Spaces
T.L. Benton, Producer; Trae Mitchell, Producer
- BUSINESS/CONSUMER – SHORT FORM CONTENT
Maryland Farm & Harvest: Brandywine Cow Cuddling
Jay McDonald, Producer
- DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION – LONG FORM CONTENT
6 Days of Determination: The Story of the 1990 Morgan State Student Protest
Travis Mitchell, Producer; T.L. Benton, Producer; Trae Mitchell, Producer; Mike Adeyeye, Cinematographer
- EDUCATION/SCHOOLS – LONG FORM CONTENT
Outdoors Maryland: Racing Leviathan
Stefanie Robey, Producer; Nick Caloyianis, Field Producer
- ENVIRONMENT/SCIENCE – SHORT FORM CONTENT
Outdoors Maryland: An Island Becoming
Stefanie Robey, Producer; Sarah Sampson, Producer
Outdoors Maryland: For the Birds
Sam Mallon, Producer; Stefanie Robey, Series Producer
Maryland Farm & Harvest: Saving the Bay – A Billion Oysters at a Time
Richard Royle, Producer
- ENVIRONMENT/SCIENCE – LONG FORM CONTENT
Outdoors Maryland: A Fragile Inheritance
Stefanie Robey, Producer
- LIFESTYLE – SHORT FORM CONTENT
Outdoors Maryland: Darkness Illuminated
Andrew Paterson, Producer
- TECHNOLOGY
Maryland Farm & Harvest: 1 Million Wasp Eggs – Using Drone Tech to Combat Pests
Luke Fisher, Producer
Outdoors Maryland: The Listening Post
Andrew Paterson, Producer
- AUDIO RECORDING, MIXING, AND DESIGN
Jillian Kuchman, Audio Producer; David Wainwright, Audio Producer; Nicole Phillips-Naylor, Audio Producer
- DIRECTOR – PROGRAM
Key Bridge Disaster: Reflect, Recover, Rebuild
Sandy Petrykowski, Director
WRITER – LONG FORM CONTENT
Outdoors Maryland: A Fragile Inheritance
Stefanie Robey, Writer
The full list of Capital Emmy Awards nominees and winners and a recording of the June 20 ceremony are available on the NATAS-NCCB website at capitalemmys.tv.
About Maryland Public Television
Maryland Public Television is a statewide, public-supported TV network and Public Broadcasting Service member offering entertaining, educational, and inspiring content delivered by traditional broadcasting and streaming on TVs, computers, and mobile devices. A state agency, it operates under the auspices of the Maryland Public Broadcasting Commission. MPT creates and distributes local, regional, and national content and is a frequent winner of regional Emmy® awards. MPT’s commitment to educators, parents, caregivers, and learners of all ages is delivered through instructional events and Thinkport.org. MPT’s year-round community engagement activities connect viewers with resources on a wide range of topics. For more information, visit mpt.org.
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