Maryland Public Television earns 20 regional Emmy® Awards

OWINGS MILLS, MD, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented Maryland Public Television with 20 Emmys during its 68th Capital Emmy® Awards ceremony at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center on Saturday, June 20.

NATAS-NCCB comprises television industry professionals dedicated to fostering and recognizing outstanding achievements in television production in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The NCCB chapter is one of the largest in NATAS, with more than 1,500 members. Its annual Capital Emmy Awards competition recognizes excellence across a range of television genres and production roles.

MPT’s 20 Emmys are the most the statewide public TV network has earned during a single competition in its more than 55-year history. To date, MPT has received 249 regional Emmys out of 578 total nominations. It has also earned six Community Service Awards, two Overall Excellence Awards, two Board of Governors Awards (the chapter's highest honor), and five national Emmy Awards.

After garnering 44 nominations this year, MPT earned Capital Emmy Awards in the following categories:

- INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL – SHORT FORM CONTENT

Maryland Farm & Harvest: OlaLekan

Richard Royle, Producer

- INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL – LONG FORM CONTENT

Artworks: The Art of Architecture Part I – Conception

Trae Mitchell, Producer; T.L. Benton, Producer

- CHESAPEAKE HERITAGE – SHORT FORM CONTENT

Outdoors Maryland: Breaking the Ice

Stefanie Robey, Producer

MD250 Commission: How do you say Semiquincentennial?

Jason Cohen, Producer; Shannon Turner, Director

- CHESAPEAKE HERITAGE – LONG FORM CONTENT

Resurrecting Poplar Island

Sarah Sampson, Producer; Patrick Keegan, Executive Producer

- ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT – LONG FORM CONTENT

Artworks: The Art of Painting

T.L. Benton, Producer; Rikki Hughes, Producer; Wendel Patrick, Host

Artworks: The Art of Sacred Spaces

T.L. Benton, Producer; Trae Mitchell, Producer

- BUSINESS/CONSUMER – SHORT FORM CONTENT

Maryland Farm & Harvest: Brandywine Cow Cuddling

Jay McDonald, Producer

- DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION – LONG FORM CONTENT

6 Days of Determination: The Story of the 1990 Morgan State Student Protest

Travis Mitchell, Producer; T.L. Benton, Producer; Trae Mitchell, Producer; Mike Adeyeye, Cinematographer

- EDUCATION/SCHOOLS – LONG FORM CONTENT

Outdoors Maryland: Racing Leviathan

Stefanie Robey, Producer; Nick Caloyianis, Field Producer

- ENVIRONMENT/SCIENCE – SHORT FORM CONTENT

Outdoors Maryland: An Island Becoming

Stefanie Robey, Producer; Sarah Sampson, Producer

Outdoors Maryland: For the Birds

Sam Mallon, Producer; Stefanie Robey, Series Producer

Maryland Farm & Harvest: Saving the Bay – A Billion Oysters at a Time

Richard Royle, Producer

- ENVIRONMENT/SCIENCE – LONG FORM CONTENT

Outdoors Maryland: A Fragile Inheritance

Stefanie Robey, Producer

- LIFESTYLE – SHORT FORM CONTENT

Outdoors Maryland: Darkness Illuminated

Andrew Paterson, Producer

- TECHNOLOGY

Maryland Farm & Harvest: 1 Million Wasp Eggs – Using Drone Tech to Combat Pests

Luke Fisher, Producer



Outdoors Maryland: The Listening Post

Andrew Paterson, Producer

- AUDIO RECORDING, MIXING, AND DESIGN

Maryland By Air

Jillian Kuchman, Audio Producer; David Wainwright, Audio Producer; Nicole Phillips-Naylor, Audio Producer





- DIRECTOR – PROGRAM

Key Bridge Disaster: Reflect, Recover, Rebuild

Sandy Petrykowski, Director

WRITER – LONG FORM CONTENT

Outdoors Maryland: A Fragile Inheritance

Stefanie Robey, Writer

The full list of Capital Emmy Awards nominees and winners and a recording of the June 20 ceremony are available on the NATAS-NCCB website at capitalemmys.tv.

About Maryland Public Television

Maryland Public Television is a statewide, public-supported TV network and Public Broadcasting Service member offering entertaining, educational, and inspiring content delivered by traditional broadcasting and streaming on TVs, computers, and mobile devices. A state agency, it operates under the auspices of the Maryland Public Broadcasting Commission. MPT creates and distributes local, regional, and national content and is a frequent winner of regional Emmy® awards. MPT’s commitment to educators, parents, caregivers, and learners of all ages is delivered through instructional events and Thinkport.org. MPT’s year-round community engagement activities connect viewers with resources on a wide range of topics. For more information, visit mpt.org.

Attachment