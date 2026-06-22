AURORA, Ontario, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
ANNOUNCES DATE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS WEBCAST
FRIDAY, JULY 31, 2026 @ 8:00 AM ET
|LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST
|Webcast registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/959630770
|DIAL-IN DETAILS
|Participant Toll-Free Dial-In:
|1-800-715-9871
|Participant Toll Dial-In:
|1-646-307-1963
|Conference ID:
|9829976
|Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call
|REBROADCAST INFORMATION
|Replay available 2 hours after the call until August 7, 2026
|Toll-Free Dial-In:
|1-800-770-2030
|Toll Dial-In:
|1-609-800-9909
|Conference ID:
|9829976
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035
WEBCAST CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108
ABOUT MAGNA INTERNATIONAL
Magna is one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry’s most critical markets—North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.
For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.