MarketWise Announces Premier Partnership with USA Field Hockey





BALTIMORE, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTW), a leading multi-brand digital subscription platform serving more than 2.3 million subscribers worldwide, today announced a multi-year Premier Partnership with USA Field Hockey. The MarketWise brand will appear prominently on the front of U.S. National Team uniforms beginning with the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, with exposure spanning all national team programs through the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

“Our mission at MarketWise is to teach people how to enrich their lives through the power of investing. Today, our partnership with USA Field Hockey allows us to make a meaningful investment in the lives of a new generation of athletes who embody the same qualities we hold at MarketWise—discipline, teamwork, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.”

— Dr. David Eifrig, CEO, MarketWise

“This partnership with MarketWise represents an exciting step forward for USA Field Hockey. Having a brand like MarketWise on the front of our uniforms is a powerful statement of belief in our athletes and our mission.”

— Simon Hoskins, CEO, USA Field Hockey

About MarketWise

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools to more than 2.3 million subscribers worldwide. MarketWise, Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTW) is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. For more information, visit marketwise.com.

About USA Field Hockey

USA Field Hockey is the national governing body for the sport of field hockey in the United States, responsible for selecting and training U.S. National Teams across junior and senior, indoor and outdoor programs. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA Field Hockey is committed to developing the sport at all levels and achieving sustained excellence on the international stage. For more information, visit usafieldhockey.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, and the plans and objectives of management for future operations of MarketWise. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “estimate,” “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to: our ability to attract new subscribers and to persuade existing subscribers to renew their subscription agreements with us and to purchase additional products and services from us; our ability to adequately market our products and services, and to develop additional products and product offerings; our ability to manage our growth effectively, including through acquisitions; failure to maintain and protect our reputation for trustworthiness and independence; our ability to attract, develop, and retain capable management, editors, and other key personnel; our ability to grow market share in our existing markets or any new markets we may enter; adverse or weakened conditions in the financial sector, global financial markets, and global economy; current macroeconomic events, including heightened inflation, rise in interest rates and the potential for an economic recession; failure to comply with laws and regulations or other regulatory action or investigations, including the Advisers Act; our ability to respond to and adapt to changes in technology and consumer behavior; failure to successfully identify and integrate acquisitions, or dispose of assets and businesses; our public securities’ potential liquidity and trading; the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; our future capital needs; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, and to address and remediate existing material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; and other factors beyond our control.



The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated.



Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

MarketWise Investor Relations Contact Information

MarketWise Media Contact — media@marketwise.com

MarketWise Investor Relations Contact — ir@marketwise.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e763699b-1bab-4ee0-9ad4-641362c3c78b