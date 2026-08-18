MarketWise to Present at the UBS SMID-Cap Multisector Virtual Conference on September 24, 2026

BALTIMORE, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or “the Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that Chief Operating and Financial Officer, Erik Mickels, will host virtual meetings at the UBS SMID-Cap Multisector Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

For more information on the UBS conference, or to arrange a meeting time with management, please connect with your UBS representative.

More broadly, if you have questions about MarketWise or are interested in conducting a conference call or meeting with management, please contact the company’s investor relations at ir@marketwise.com.

About the UBS SMID-Cap Multisector Virtual Conference

The UBS SMID-Cap Multisector Virtual Conference is scheduled to take place September 24, 2026. This virtual event aims to showcase Small and Mid-cap companies and connect them with diverse investors across multiple US regions over the course of one day.

About MarketWise

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 25 years of operating history, MarketWise serves a community of millions of free and paid subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

MarketWise Investor Relations Contact

Email: ir@marketwise.com