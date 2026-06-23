Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – second tranche for 2026

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 6 May 2026.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 19 May to no later than 20 July 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 6 May 2026, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/672447

From 15 June to 19 June 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 369,300 own shares at an average price of NOK 319.6242 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 15 June OSE CEUX TQEX 16 June OSE 90,500 322.7744 29,211,083.20 CEUX TQEX 17 June OSE 90,500 322.0380 29,144,439.00 CEUX TQEX 18 June OSE 92,800 315.2799 29,257,974.72 CEUX TQEX 19 June OSE 95,500 318.5730 30,423,721.50 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 369,300 319.6242 118,037,218.42 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 1,469,068 353.7620 519,700,463.85 CEUX TQEX Total 1,469,068 353.7620 519,700,463.85 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 1,838,368 346.9043 637,737,682.27 CEUX TQEX Total 1,838,368 346.9043 637,737,682.27





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 67,143,549 own shares, corresponding to 2.63% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 56,637,664 own shares, corresponding to 2.22% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

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