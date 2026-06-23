VIVI Youth Launches Women’s Methylated Vitamin B Complex Featuring Bioactive B Vitamins





NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVI Youth, a wellness brand dedicated to transparent, science-informed nutrition, today announced the launch of its new BioActive Vitamin B-Complex for Women, a comprehensive methylated B-vitamin formula designed to support women's everyday energy metabolism, mental focus, and emotional well-being.

Developed for modern women balancing demanding careers, family responsibilities, and active lifestyles, the new formula combines all eight essential B vitamins, with several provided in bioactive forms, helping provide nutritional support throughout the day—without relying on stimulants.

Addressing the Afternoon Energy Slump





Many women experience a noticeable decline in energy and productivity during the afternoon. Rather than delivering a temporary boost through caffeine or other stimulants, VIVI Youth's BioActive Vitamin B-Complex is formulated to support the body's natural energy production pathways.

The formula contains a full spectrum of active B vitamins, including Active Vitamin B1 (Thiamine), Riboflavin-5'-Phosphate (active B2), Niacinamide, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate (active B6), Methylfolate (L-5-MTHF), and Methylcobalamin (active B12). Together, these nutrients help support normal energy metabolism by assisting the body in converting food into usable cellular energy.

"Our goal was to create a B-complex that supports sustained daily wellness rather than short-term stimulation," said a spokesperson for VIVI Youth. "Women today need nutritional support that fits seamlessly into their morning routine and helps them stay focused and productive throughout the day."

A Unique Focus on Women's Emotional Wellness





Beyond energy support, VIVI Youth's formula was developed with women's emotional well-being in mind.

The product features Methylfolate (L-5-MTHF), Active B6 (P-5-P), and Methyl B12, three bioactive nutrients commonly associated with healthy methylation pathways and nervous system support. Together, they help support emotional balance and everyday wellness, particularly during normal hormonal cycles when mood fluctuations may occur.

Rather than making medical claims, the company emphasizes that the product is intended to provide nutritional support for emotional wellness and daily balance.

Supporting Mental Clarity and Focus

In today's fast-paced environment, many consumers report challenges with concentration, productivity, and what is commonly referred to as "brain fog."

VIVI Youth's BioActive Vitamin B-Complex was formulated to support cognitive wellness through a combination of active B vitamins involved in normal nervous system function and energy metabolism. The inclusion of Methylcobalamin (Vitamin B12) and Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate (Vitamin B6) provides readily available forms of these essential nutrients, to help support mental clarity and focus as part of a healthy lifestyle.





Designed for the Growing Methylated Nutrition Market

As consumer awareness of bioactive nutrients continues to rise, more individuals are seeking supplements that provide vitamins in forms the body can readily utilize.

VIVI Youth's formula incorporates Methylfolate (L-5-MTHF) instead of standard folic acid and Methylcobalamin instead of cyanocobalamin, offering a methylated B-vitamin solution for consumers who prefer active nutrient forms.

This approach holds particular appeal for consumers interested in methylation nutrition—including those unable to properly absorb standard B vitamins due to MTHFR gene variations. By providing bioactive forms of folate and vitamin B12, the formula meets the growing consumer demand for transparent, modern nutritional solutions.

Complete Formula Highlights

Each daily serving provides:

Active Vitamin B1 (Thiamine)

Active Vitamin B2 as Riboflavin-5'-Phosphate

Vitamin B3 as Niacinamide

Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid)

Active Vitamin B6 as Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate (P-5-P)

Biotin

Folate as L-5-Methyltetrahydrofolate (L-5-MTHF)

Vitamin B12 as Methylcobalamin

Additional product features include:

Bioactive and methylated nutrient forms

Vegan capsules

Transparent ingredient labeling

Designed for daily wellness routines

Third-party tested quality standards

Manufactured in an FDA-registered facility

Transparency as a Brand Philosophy

The launch reflects VIVI Youth's broader commitment to ingredient transparency and consumer trust.

"Consumers deserve to know exactly what they're putting into their bodies," the company stated. "That's why we clearly disclose ingredient forms and dosages, allowing women to make informed decisions about their wellness routines."

Availability

The all-new VIVI Youth Methylated B-Complex for Women is now available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GKL85LS4

For more information about VIVI Youth and its growing portfolio of nutritional supplements, visit:https://viviyouth.com

About VIVI Youth

VIVI Youth is a health and nutrition supplement brand dedicated to helping women build healthier lifestyles through science-based nutritional solutions. The company develops carefully formulated products that support daily wellness, energy metabolism, and nutritional balance.

Contact Person：Fiona Yang

Email: joane@viviyouth.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e02f445-97ac-4969-8e1b-14c5959f2248

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/669b4cda-7fc9-4da7-8abd-a97ee8a257b0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44e56284-aeb4-4c48-98c8-563f26b3d45d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c9b2e39-c97a-4ae3-9415-ec5c7020753a