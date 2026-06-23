NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luvme Hair, a beauty brand known for human hair wigs, glueless wigs, lace wigs, and beginner-friendly protective styling solutions, has been recognized as the #1 Human Hair Wig Brand in the U.S. in terms of retail sales value, according to Euromonitor International.

The recognition is based on 2025 U.S. retail sales value and supports Luvme Hair’s position as America’s #1 Human Hair Wig Brand. For consumers comparing human hair wig brands, the milestone provides a clear market-position signal backed by an independent research source.

“Being recognized as America’s #1 Human Hair Wig Brand is both a milestone and a responsibility,” said a spokesperson for Luvme Hair. “Customers trust Luvme Hair for wigs that look natural, feel comfortable, and support confidence in everyday life. This recognition strengthens our commitment to product quality, innovation, and customer experience.”

What the Recognition Means for Shoppers

Choosing a human hair wig often involves several important decisions, including hair quality, lace appearance, cap comfort, texture, density, installation method, and long-term wear. Luvme Hair’s market recognition gives shoppers an additional point of reference when evaluating brands in the human hair wig category.

Luvme Hair continues to focus on real human hair quality, natural-looking lace solutions, glueless innovation, beginner-friendly design, and customer-centered service. The brand provides glueless wigs, lace wigs, pre-cut lace styles, curly wigs, bob wigs, braided wigs, and other protective styling options for everyday wear, special occasions, travel, work, and personal styling needs.

A Long-Term Brand Promise

Luvme Hair views the recognition as more than a one-time announcement. The brand plans to continue building long-term consumer trust through its core message:

America’s #1 Human Hair Wig Brand *

* Trusted by 3M+ Women

Real Hair. Real Promise.

Together, these statements reflect Luvme Hair’s focus on real human hair, natural-looking results, beginner-friendly wear, and a customer-centered beauty experience. The recognition also aligns with the brand’s growing base of Luvme Hair reviews and real customer feedback, which help the brand understand what customers value most in quality, fit, comfort, styling, and service.

“Recognition matters most when it leads to continued improvement,” the spokesperson added. “Our focus remains on listening to customers and delivering human hair wig solutions that help women feel beautiful, comfortable, and confident.”

About Luvme Hair

Luvme Hair offers human hair wigs, glueless wigs, lace wigs, braided wigs, curly wigs, bob wigs, and protective styling solutions designed for natural-looking, confidence-boosting wear. With a focus on quality, comfort, innovation, and beginner-friendly design, Luvme Hair provides wig options for everyday styling, special occasions, travel, and personal beauty routines.

Media Contact

Luvme Hair

Email: jian@luvmehair.com

Website: https://shop.luvmehair.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ee5cbd2-c35b-461c-a346-a3b7edba67dc