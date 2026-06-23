OverDrive Appoints Marc DeBevoise Chief Executive Officer; Founder Steve Potash Named Chairman of the Board

CLEVELAND, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverDrive announced today that veteran media and technology executive Marc DeBevoise has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Founder Steve Potash has assumed the role of Chairman of the Board, ensuring a smooth transition and continuing to advance the company's mission to expand access to reading and learning for institutions worldwide.

The leadership transition reflects a planned succession designed to support OverDrive's continued growth and global expansion. Potash founded OverDrive 40 years ago and has guided the company from an early digital content venture into a global, purpose-built platform serving libraries and schools in more than 115 countries. DeBevoise, having previously served as CEO of Brightcove, Chief Digital Officer of Paramount, and CEO of CBS Interactive, joined OverDrive as President and has worked alongside founder Steve Potash to position the company for its next phase of growth.

"Steve built an extraordinary organization — a mission-driven company with true global impact — and Marc is the ideal leader to write its next chapter," said Richard Sarnoff, Chairman of Media, KKR Americas Private Equity. "Marc's vision, energy, and operational depth give us every confidence that his leadership will not only augment its success as a business but also heighten its outstanding record of service to libraries and their patrons, to schools and their students, and to publishers and content owners."

"Founding and building OverDrive has been the most rewarding journey of my career," said Steve Potash. "With Marc leading as CEO, the company is exceptionally well positioned to grow and evolve. As Chairman, I look forward to supporting Marc and our team while continuing to champion the libraries, schools, and institutions at the heart of our mission."

DeBevoise brings deep expertise across strategy, operations, and technology, with a clear focus on accelerating OverDrive's momentum at home and abroad — growing the platform, expanding access to content, and building the audience of readers, learners, and viewers the company is uniquely positioned to serve.

"OverDrive has extraordinary reach, incredible momentum, and an enduring mission — and I’m thrilled to lead this company forward," said Marc DeBevoise. "I'm grateful to Steve for his continued partnership and to the Board for their confidence, and I look forward to working with our team and partners to build on everything this company stands for."

About OverDrive

OverDrive is a mission-based company that supports libraries and schools. Named a Certified B Corp in 2017, OverDrive serves more than 80,000 libraries and schools in 115 countries with the industry’s largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, video and other content. Award-winning apps and services include the Libby library reading app, the Sora student reading app, the Kanopy video streaming app, and TeachingBooks. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA. www.overdrive.com

Attachments