Plus Therapeutics to Provide Business Update Call on June 30, 2026

HOUSTON, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) ("Plus" or the "Company"), a healthcare company focused on central nervous system ("CNS") cancers, today announced that management will host a business update conference call and webcast on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the call, management will focus on the Company’s CNSide® diagnostic launch and its integrated development plan for lead drug Reyobiq. Furthermore, management will provide further detail on its CNS oncology strategy and native artificial intelligence development plans.

“Our team is making substantial progress in all 3 areas of the company, specifically diagnostics, therapeutics and artificial intelligence,” said Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics. “We are excited to provide an update on our progress toward our milestones and vision for the company to enable better outcomes for CNS oncology patients and provide long-term value creation for stockholders.”

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Webcast: Link Dial-in (U.S./Canada): 1-888-349-0106 Dial-in (International): 1-412-317-6789



A replay of the webcast will be available following the event in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.plustherapeutics.com .

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics is a healthcare company developing and commercializing precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceuticals for CNS cancers. The Company’s lead therapeutic platform is anchored by REYOBIQ™, and its diagnostics strategy includes the CNSide® cerebrospinal fluid assay platform, which is designed to support the management of patients with CNS cancers. Plus is also advancing an integrated data strategy intended to connect therapeutic, diagnostic, and bioinformatic insights across its CNS oncology programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding clinical operations, expected commercial activities, and upcoming developments. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as “expect,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of CAP accreditation, the potential market for the CNSide® CSF Assay Platform, the timing and pace of U.S. commercial launch and expansion, expectations regarding payor coverage, reimbursement, and billing code expansion for the CNSide® CSF Assay, the development and clinical utility of the CNSide CSF Assay, and expectations as to the Company’s future performance, including next steps in developing the Company’s product candidates.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release could differ materially from those expressed or implied because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to maintain regulatory accreditations and certifications; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize the CNSide CSF Assay Platform; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain favorable coverage, reimbursement, and billing codes from commercial and government payors; the Company’s ability to complete its pre-clinical or clinical studies; available cash on hand; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital on reasonable terms or at all; and changes in local or national economic conditions. This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete.

Plus Therapeutics discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends, or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.

Investor Contact

CORE IR

investor@plustherapeutics.com