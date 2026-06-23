Edible Garden Secures Up to $6.3 Million in Local Development Incentives to Support Webster City Clean Nutrition Manufacturing Hub

Builds Upon Previously Announced $2.66 Million Iowa Incentive Package and Supports Planned Facility Investment

Farm-to-Formula® Platform Expected to Produce More Than 100 Million RTD Units Annually

BELVIDERE, NJ, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced that the Webster City, City Council has approved a development agreement providing up to $6.3 million in performance-based tax increment financing incentives to support the Company’s planned redevelopment and expansion of its Prairie Hills facility into a large-scale ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage production hub.

The performance-based agreement provides for up to 30 semi-annual economic development tax increment payments over a 15-year period beginning in late 2029, contingent upon project completion milestones, property ownership requirements, and ongoing compliance with the Company’s Iowa Economic Development Authority Business Incentives for Growth (BIG) program agreement. Incentive payments are funded solely from a portion of the new property tax revenues generated by the project and are subject to annual appropriation by the Webster City, City Council.

The incentive package supports Edible Garden’s planned $25+ million investment in the redevelopment and modernization of its Prairie Hills facility. The project builds upon the previously announced $2.66 million incentive package approved by the Iowa Economic Development Authority through its Business Incentives for Growth (BIG) program and advances the Company’s Farm-to-Formula® strategy focused on higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

The 400,000-square-foot facility is being transformed into a high-capacity, technology-driven manufacturing platform focused on shelf-stable, plant- and dairy-based protein beverages. The platform is expected to leverage proprietary processing systems and advanced aseptic packaging technology supplied by Tetra Pak, a global leader in food processing and packaging solutions whose technologies help extend shelf life, reduce food waste and support more sustainable distribution, supporting Edible Garden’s Farm-to-Formula® strategy and enabling the efficient production and distribution of clean-label nutritional beverages at scale. At full capacity, the facility is expected to produce more than 100 million RTD beverage units annually, supporting national distribution and expanding Edible Garden’s consumer-packaged goods platform.

“We are pleased to receive continued support from our state and local partners as we advance this transformational project in Webster City,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “The Prairie Hills facility represents an important step in scaling our Farm-to-Formula® platform and expanding our presence in the rapidly growing clean nutrition and functional beverage markets. We believe this project will create long-term value through innovation, sustainable manufacturing, job creation and the development of advanced food and beverage production capabilities in Iowa. In addition, we expect the facility to strengthen regional supply chains, increase demand for agricultural and dairy inputs, and create new opportunities for manufacturing, packaging, logistics and transportation partners throughout the state.”

For more information please refer to the The Daily-Freeman Journal article, “How Edible Garden came to Webster City: The backstory”.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart’s Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG’s Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com