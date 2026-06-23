Heimstaden Bostad AB (publ) Issues SEK 500 Million Green Floating Rate Notes

Heimstaden Bostad AB (publ) successfully priced SEK 500 million green senior unsecured floating rate notes. The notes have a maturity of 5 years with a coupon of 3 months STIBOR plus 1.18 percent. The proceeds will be used in accordance with Heimstaden Bostad’s Green Financing Framework.



The Green Financing Framework outlines the criteria for Heimstaden Bostad to issue green bonds. The framework has been reviewed by Sustainable Fitch, which has provided an “Excellent” Second-Party Opinion.



An application will be made for the notes to be listed on Euronext Dublin. The final terms, once published, will be made available on both Euronext Dublin and heimstadenbostad.com.



Nordea and SEB acted as joint bookrunners.







Contact

Frederik Stentoft Berling, Media Relations +45 21 30 94 89, media@heimstaden.com

Cody Nelson, Investor Relations, +47 948 94 196, investor@heimstaden.com

About

Heimstaden Bostad is a leading European residential real estate company with more than 156,000 homes across nine countries with a property value of SEK 328 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Guided by our Scandinavian heritage and values Dare, Care, and Share – our 1,800 colleagues fulfil our mission to enrich and simplify our customers’ lives through Friendly Homes. More at heimstadenbostad.com





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