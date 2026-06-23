QuantRate Launches Free AI Trading Bot to Simplify Automated Stock and Crypto Investing in 2026

London, United Kingdom, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantRate today officially announced the launch of its next-generation Free AI Trading Bot, designed to provide global investors with a simpler and more efficient automated investment solution for both stock and cryptocurrency markets. The product is open to both beginners and advanced traders, covering multi-asset market environments including U.S. equities, cryptocurrencies, and major digital asset trading pairs, enabling users to achieve smarter asset allocation and risk management amid increasingly volatile financial markets.









AI-Driven Automated Trading Accelerates Adoption as Market Enters Expansion Phase

With the deepening integration of artificial intelligence in financial markets, the global quantitative trading and algorithmic trading industry is experiencing rapid expansion. According to industry data, the algorithmic trading market is expected to increase by approximately $23.9 billion between 2026 and 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency trading bot market is projected to reach $54 billion in 2026, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14% through 2035.

Industry analysis further indicates that over 75% of retail investors between 2025 and 2026 have already begun using AI tools in their investment decision-making processes, primarily to reduce emotional trading behavior and improve execution efficiency (source: aggregated industry surveys and market research data).

Against this backdrop, QuantRate’s launch is widely seen as an important step toward lowering the entry barrier for AI-driven quantitative trading.

Core Capabilities of the QuantRate AI Trading Bot

The QuantRate Free AI Trading Bot is built on a multi-layer machine learning architecture combined with a real-time market data analytics system, with key capabilities including:

Cross-Market Automated Trading Execution : Supports equities, ETFs, and major cryptocurrency assets

: Supports equities, ETFs, and major cryptocurrency assets AI Risk Control Engine : Dynamically adjusts position sizing and stop-loss strategies

: Dynamically adjusts position sizing and stop-loss strategies Market Sentiment AI : Integrates news sentiment, on-chain data, and technical indicators

: Integrates news sentiment, on-chain data, and technical indicators Adaptive Learning Model : Continuously optimizes trading logic based on evolving market conditions

: Continuously optimizes trading logic based on evolving market conditions No-Code Trading Interface: Lowers the technical barrier for everyday users

QuantRate stated that the product is designed to enable “everyday investors to access institutional-level quantitative trading capabilities,” while eliminating the high technical and cost barriers associated with traditional quantitative systems.

Industry Trend: Transition from Manual Trading to AI Trading Agents

2026 is widely considered a pivotal year for large-scale adoption of AI trading agents. As AI models become more deeply embedded in financial decision-making, an increasing number of traders are relying on automated systems to reduce emotional bias and improve execution efficiency.

Recent industry studies indicate that AI trading tools are not only improving execution efficiency but are also driving structural changes in the market, including:

Reducing retail trading errors

Improving high-frequency market responsiveness

Enhancing cross-market asset allocation capabilities

Enabling 24/7 automated trading as a standard practice

Industry experts note that AI trading bots are gradually evolving from “support tools” into “core investment decision systems.”

Product Positioning: Free Access Model Driving Financial Inclusion

QuantRate emphasizes its “Free AI Trading Bot” strategy, offering core automated trading functionalities completely free of charge to lower the barrier to entry for intelligent investing. Advanced features are provided through a modular expansion model to accommodate different investor strategies and requirements.

A company spokesperson stated:

“Our goal is not to make trading more complex, but to make complex trading systems automated, understandable, and accessible to everyone. AI trading should not be limited to institutional investors.”

QuantRate User Guide

QuantRate is committed to making AI-powered automated trading simple and accessible. Users can start in just a few steps:

1. Account Registration

Register online using a valid email address and create an account.

2. Select a Trading Strategy

Choose from platform-provided strategies or enable AI auto-optimization to adjust strategy parameters based on market conditions.

3. Activate AI Trading

Launch the AI trading bot with one click to begin automated trading.

4. Monitor Trading Performance

Track portfolio performance in real time through a unified dashboard, monitor trading activity, and manage assets.

QuantRate requires no complex installation or configuration process, enabling users to easily access AI-driven stock and cryptocurrency trading tools and explore new forms of automated investing.

About QuantRate

QuantRate is a technology company focused on AI-driven financial technology solutions, dedicated to building next-generation automated investment infrastructure. Its core offerings include AI trading systems, quantitative strategy engines, and multi-asset risk control models, serving both retail and professional investors globally.

Media Contact:

QuantRate Media Relations

Email: info@quantrate.com

Website: https://www.quantrate.com

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer of securities, or a recommendation of any financial product. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal. Investors should conduct their own research and make investment decisions based on their individual circumstances.