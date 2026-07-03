QuantRate Announces Expanded Access to AI Trading Bot Platform for Crypto and Multi-Asset Market Monitoring

London, United Kingdom, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantRate, a financial technology platform focused on AI-supported trading tools and quantitative strategy systems, today announced expanded access to its AI trading bot platform for users interested in crypto market monitoring, multi-asset strategy review, and dashboard-based risk visibility.





The announcement introduces a clearer product-access experience for users who want to review market tools, compare available strategy categories, and understand how automated trading features are organized before making platform decisions.

The update is focused on platform access rather than investment promotion. QuantRate said the latest release improves the way users can create an account, review dashboard tools, explore strategy categories, and access risk-related information through one online interface.

Crypto markets operate continuously, forex markets move across global sessions, and stock-related assets can react quickly to earnings reports, economic data, and market sentiment. QuantRate's platform update is designed to help users follow these market conditions through a more structured dashboard experience.

Expanded Platform Access for AI-Assisted Market Monitoring

The new access update gives users a central place to review AI-assisted market monitoring tools and trading bot categories. Instead of relying only on manual chart watching or separate market screens, users can review available tools through the QuantRate dashboard.

The company said the platform is built to support users who want a practical introduction to automated trading workflows. The dashboard is organized around account access, market sections, strategy categories, platform navigation, and risk-control awareness.

This approach is intended to make the platform easier to evaluate for users who may be new to AI trading tools, while still providing enough structure for experienced market participants to compare strategy categories more efficiently.

What the Platform Update Includes

QuantRate's expanded access update includes several areas that are designed to make the platform easier to understand and navigate. The company highlighted the following platform areas as part of the announcement:

• Account creation and platform access through QuantRate.com

• Dashboard-based market monitoring for crypto and multi-asset categories

• Strategy category review for automated trading tools

• Access to platform information related to trading bot plans

• Risk-control visibility for users reviewing strategy activity

• Market insight content covering digital assets and broader trading themes

• A simpler onboarding flow for users exploring AI-supported trading tools

Users can access these areas through the platform dashboard , where the company has organized trading-related information into a clearer product experience.

Platform Areas Introduced in the Access Update

To keep the announcement focused on company news and platform functionality, QuantRate is presenting the update around product areas rather than a service review. The platform areas include:

Platform Area What Users Can Review Purpose Account Access Registration and platform entry points Helps users begin reviewing the dashboard and available tools Market Monitoring Crypto and multi-asset market sections Organizes market movement and asset information in one interface Strategy Review Trading bot categories and strategy plan information Allows users to compare the structure of available strategy options Risk-Control Visibility Risk-related dashboard information Supports a more careful review of trading activity and platform tools Market Insights Educational and market update content Helps users follow digital asset and quantitative trading themes Dashboard Navigation Account tools, market sections, and strategy areas Reduces confusion for users exploring automated trading systems

QuantRate said users can continue to review specific strategy details inside the platform after account creation. The company noted that trading tools and plan information should be reviewed carefully and should not be treated as a guarantee of results.

AI Trading Bot Dashboard Designed for Practical Use

The platform dashboard is designed to give users a more organized way to explore AI trading tools. Users can review market information, strategy categories, trading bot options, and risk-related details without building their own trading infrastructure.

QuantRate said the dashboard structure is intended to reduce the confusion often associated with automated trading systems. Users can move from account creation to dashboard review, strategy comparison, and activity monitoring through a single platform flow.

The company also said the platform is being developed for users who want to understand how AI-supported strategies are presented, selected, and monitored in a practical trading environment.

Strategy Review Across Crypto and Multi-Asset Categories

QuantRate's platform includes strategy categories connected to crypto, forex, ETFs, Nasdaq-related market themes, and macro-news-driven trading approaches. The company said the strategy review area is designed to make it easier for users to compare different market categories before selecting a tool.

Rather than requiring users to build algorithms or configure complex software, QuantRate organizes strategy information into a structured platform view. This allows users to compare available categories and understand the purpose of different automated trading tools.

The company emphasized that the platform is not intended to eliminate trading risk. Instead, it is designed to help users review information more clearly and monitor activity through an organized dashboard.

Risk-Control Visibility and User Awareness

Risk awareness is a central part of the platform update. QuantRate said the dashboard includes risk-related information so users can review trading activity with more caution and structure.

The company noted that AI-supported trading tools may help users monitor markets and organize trading workflows, but they do not guarantee profits or remove the possibility of loss. Users are encouraged to review platform information, understand the risks involved, and make decisions based on their own circumstances.

This risk-focused language has been added to the announcement to make the release clearer for readers and more suitable for traditional financial news distribution.

A More Structured Onboarding Flow

The new platform access experience is organized around a simple onboarding flow. Users can create an account, review the dashboard, compare available strategy categories, and monitor activity from the account interface.





The company said this flow is designed to help both new and experienced users understand the platform without needing coding knowledge or separate technical setup. The focus is on accessibility, visibility, and clearer navigation rather than promotional claims.

QuantRate said the update is part of a broader effort to make automated trading tools easier to review and understand for users exploring AI-supported trading systems.

Availability

The expanded access update is available through QuantRate.com . Users can create an account and review platform sections including the dashboard, market monitoring tools, strategy categories, and risk-related information.

The company said additional platform improvements are planned around market insight content, account navigation, educational resources, and risk-reporting visibility. QuantRate also expects to continue improving its product interface as more users explore automated trading tools across digital assets and other market categories.

Company Statement

"Many users are interested in AI trading tools, but they also want a clearer way to understand how a platform works before choosing a strategy," a QuantRate spokesperson said. "This update is focused on access, transparency, dashboard visibility, and a more organized way to review market tools and strategy categories."

The spokesperson added that QuantRate will continue to focus on platform usability, market monitoring, and risk-control visibility as part of its development roadmap.

Users the Platform Is Designed to Support

QuantRate said the expanded access update may be useful for several types of users, including:

• Users exploring AI trading tools for the first time

• Crypto users interested in dashboard-based market monitoring

• Traders comparing multi-asset strategy categories

• Users who want clearer access to trading bot plan information

• Individuals who want a simple platform workflow before selecting a strategy

• Users who want to review risk-related information alongside trading activity

The company said the platform experience is designed to keep strategy information, market monitoring, and account navigation visible in one place.

About QuantRate

QuantRate is a financial technology platform focused on AI-supported trading tools, quantitative strategy systems, crypto market monitoring, automated trading bot categories, and multi-asset strategy review. The platform is designed to help users explore data-driven trading tools and market information through a more accessible user experience.

Media Contact

QuantRate Media Relations

Email: info@quantrate.com

Website: https://www.quantrate.com

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and is not to be construed as investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, an offer of securities, or a recommendation of any financial product. Trading and investing involve risk, including the possible loss of capital. It is the responsibility of the reader to perform due diligence before making financial decisions. AI-supported trading tools may assist with market analysis and automation, but they do not guarantee profit or remove market risk. Platform plan information should be reviewed carefully and should not be considered a guarantee of future performance.