QuantRate Opens Free Access to AI Trading Bot With Crypto Market Monitoring, Strategy Tools and Risk Controls

London, United Kingdom , July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantRate, a financial technology platform focused on AI-powered trading tools and quantitative investment strategies, today announced that users can now create a free account to explore its AI trading bot, crypto market monitoring dashboard, strategy options, and built-in risk-control features.

Through the official QuantRate platform, new users can register to review available trading tools, explore strategy options, and better understand how the system supports automated market analysis before deciding whether to activate any strategy.

As digital asset markets continue to operate around the clock, many retail users are looking for tools that make it easier to follow market movements. Crypto prices can change quickly, and manually tracking multiple assets, alerts, news updates, and risk exposure can become difficult.

QuantRate was developed to simplify that process. The platform brings market analysis, strategy selection, automation tools, and account access into one dashboard, giving users a clearer way to review AI-supported trading workflows.

A Practical AI Trading Bot for Everyday Market Users

Unlike traditional trading tools that may require technical knowledge, constant chart monitoring, or complicated setup, QuantRate is designed to make AI-assisted trading easier to access for a broader range of users.

Through the QuantRate platform, registered users can explore:

• AI-supported market monitoring

• Crypto and digital asset watchlists

• Strategy selection tools

• Automated trading bot options

• Risk-control settings

• Performance overview dashboards

• Market insight and news sections

• Account registration and platform access tools

The goal is to help users better understand trading activity, market signals, and portfolio behavior in one organized environment.

QuantRate may be especially useful for users who want to learn how AI trading bots work, compare different strategy types, and review platform tools before making trading-related decisions.

Why Crypto Traders Are Looking for AI-Supported Tools

The digital asset market operates continuously, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This creates both opportunities and challenges. Price movements can occur overnight, during weekends, or at times when users are not actively monitoring the market.

Because of this, many users are increasingly turning to automated tools that help with market tracking, signal evaluation, volatility monitoring, and overall risk awareness.

QuantRate’s AI crypto trading bot is designed for this type of market environment. It helps users review data-driven signals, monitor active strategies, and follow market conditions from a centralized dashboard.

Key platform areas include:

• 24/7 market monitoring for digital assets

• Live alerts for selected market conditions

• Strategy plan options for different user preferences

• Risk-management tools to help users monitor exposure

• Market insights and educational updates

• A simple account creation process for new users

How Users Can Get Started With QuantRate

QuantRate has created a straightforward onboarding process for users who want to explore the platform.

Users can get started in four simple steps:

Create an Account — Users can register through the official QuantRate sign-up page by entering basic account information. Review the Platform Dashboard — After gaining account access, users can explore the dashboard, platform navigation, and available market tools. Compare Strategy Options — Users can review available strategy plans and understand the structure of different trading bot options. Monitor Market Activity and Risk — The platform allows users to review market data, strategy activity, account tools, and risk-related information before making decisions.

This simple workflow is designed to reduce confusion for new users and make the platform easier to understand.





Building Trust Through Real Platform Access

For users considering any trading-related platform, transparency matters. QuantRate includes a visible sign-up process, strategy plan section, market dashboard, and news and insight area, helping users understand that they are interacting with an active platform rather than a vague trading concept.

The interface is built around practical user actions: creating an account, reviewing tools, comparing strategy options, monitoring market activity, and staying informed through market insights.

QuantRate also emphasizes the importance of understanding risk before using any trading-related tool. Trading and investing have risks, including the potential loss of capital. AI technologies may assist with analysis and automation, but they cannot remove market risk or guarantee results.

A More Accessible Approach to Quantitative Trading

Quantitative trading tools were once mainly associated with professional firms, technical traders, and institutional platforms. This is due to the increased use of AI-powered dashboards and automated trading systems, making these tools more accessible to everyday retail users.

In an effort to support this shift, QuantRate offers a platform that allows users to explore AI trading tools without needing to build models, write code, or manually track every market signal.

The platform brings together trading bot access, strategy options, market insights, and risk-monitoring features in one place.

Why This Matters for New Users?

Many users entering the crypto and automated trading space face similar challenges:

• Too much market information

• Too many assets to track

• Difficulty understanding strategy differences

• Emotional decision-making during volatility

• Limited time to monitor charts manually

• Confusion about how AI trading tools actually work

QuantRate addresses these issues by giving users a structured platform where they can review tools, observe market activity, and understand the trading workflow step by step.

Rather than presenting trading as a highly technical process, QuantRate focuses on accessibility, dashboard clarity, and practical user control.

Market Insights and Further Platform Development

Apart from trading bot tools and strategy options, QuantRate also provides market insight content designed to help users stay up to date with digital assets, automated investing, quantitative trading, and wider market trends.

The company also plans to continue enhancing the platform experience by expanding strategy tools, improving user education, strengthening risk-focused features, and growing its market insight resources.

“Many users are interested in AI trading, but they want a clearer and more practical way to understand how these tools work. QuantRate is focused on giving users simple access to platform features, strategy options, market monitoring, and risk-control tools so they can make more informed decisions.”

Create a Free QuantRate Account

Users who want to explore the platform can visit QuantRate.com to create a free account, review the AI trading bot dashboard, compare available strategy options, and learn more about the platform’s market monitoring and risk-control features.

About QuantRate

QuantRate is a financial technology platform focused on AI-powered trading tools, quantitative strategy systems, crypto market monitoring, and automated investment technology. The platform is designed to help users explore data-driven market tools, trading bot options, strategy plans, and market insights through a simple and accessible user experience.

Media Contact:

QuantRate Media Relations

Email: info@quantrate.com

Website: https://www.quantrate.com

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, an offer of securities, or a recommendation of any financial product. Trading and investing involve risk, including the possible loss of capital. Users should conduct their own research and consider their individual circumstances before making financial decisions. AI-supported trading tools may assist with market analysis and automation, but they do not guarantee profits or eliminate market risk.