Arax Celebrates Finalists for Wealth Management’s 2026 Industry Awards

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax Investment Partners (“Arax”), a national wealth management company, is pleased to recognize three firm advisors who were named finalists for Wealth Management’s 2026 Industry Awards in the following categories:

Thought Leader of the Year

Cary Carbonaro, CFP®, MBA, is an award-winning financial advisor, bestselling author and a leading voice on women's financial empowerment. As Managing Wealth Partner and Women and Wealth Ambassador at Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, she has helped empower clients and other advisors through financial education, advocacy and innovative wealth planning strategies for over 25 years.





Rising Star of the Year

James McDaniel is a Partner and Wealth Manager at U.S. Capital Wealth, who has helped expand the firm’s capabilities through the development of Family Office Services and alternative investment solutions. Known for his client-centered approach and commitment to mentoring future advisors, he serves as a trusted advisor on complex wealth creation and preservation strategies.

is a Partner and Wealth Manager at U.S. Capital Wealth, who has helped expand the firm’s capabilities through the development of Family Office Services and alternative investment solutions. Known for his client-centered approach and commitment to mentoring future advisors, he serves as a trusted advisor on complex wealth creation and preservation strategies. Nico de la Vara, CFA®, is a Wealth Advisor at Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, working with clients to develop personalized wealth strategies as unique as their financial situations. Specializing in customized portfolio management through a family office-style approach, Nico helps clients make informed financial decisions that support their goals.





"Arax was built to help leading advisors operate at the highest level, supported by the resources and partnership needed to deliver meaningful results for clients,” said Haig Ariyan, CEO of Arax. “The advisors honored today exemplify our commitment to the pursuit of excellence, and we are pleased to celebrate their well-earned accomplishment.”

Through its integrated model, Arax equips advisors with the operational infrastructure, investment resources and growth capital needed to grow their businesses and deliver a high-quality client experience. With more than $43 billion in AUM as of June 1, 2026, the firm has built a broad national footprint by aligning with established wealth managers and advisory teams seeking greater scale and long-term strategic support.

The 12th annual Wealth Management Industry Awards honor the executives, firms and organizations driving innovation, leadership and excellence across the wealth management industry, through demonstrated quality of financial advice, wealth technology, investment solutions and advisor growth. With a record-breaking 1,392 nominations submitted, nominees were selected from a highly competitive field following a review process conducted by an independent panel of industry experts. Those selected demonstrated new initiatives, current enhancements and recent outstanding leadership activities within the past 12-18 months. No compensation was provided. Winners will be announced at the 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards ceremony on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York, New York.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com.

About Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth (“Ashton Thomas”) is a diversified financial services firm committed to a culture of excellence, integrity, and respect in every aspect of its business. Through its various entities listed below, Ashton Thomas serves foundations, businesses, and affluent individuals and families by providing a range of services which include fee-based financial planning and investment portfolio management, retirement plan consulting, securities brokerage, life and health insurance, and income tax preparation. The firm also strives to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and thought leadership within the financial services industry. For more information, visit https://ashtonthomaspw.com/.

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC, (“ATPW”), founded in 2010, is an SEC-registered investment adviser which provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Securities, LLC, (“ATS”) is a dually registered entity. ATS registered with FINRA as a broker-dealer in 1984 and provides securities brokerage services. ATS became an SEC-registered investment adviser in 2008 and provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Insurance Agency, LLC, (“ATIA”) provides life and health insurance brokerage services. ATIA also provides income tax services through its DBA, Ashton Thomas Tax Advisory. Representatives of the entities listed may only conduct business for which they are licensed, if required, and with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered and/or licensed. ATPW is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arax Investment Partners.

About U.S. Capital Wealth, LLC

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, U.S. Capital Wealth LLC (“USCW”) is a premier independent, full-platform Registered Investment Advisor dedicated to delivering institutional-quality financial solutions with the personalized service of a boutique firm. Founded in 2010, USCW was created to empower clients with access to a comprehensive wealth management experience, integrating brokerage and advisory capabilities to deliver flexible solutions tailored to each client’s needs. Clients benefit from the capabilities of a large financial institution, while maintaining the personalized, high-touch approach of a boutique advisory firm. U.S. Capital Wealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arax Investment Partners. To learn more, please visit: https://uscwealth.com.

Media Contact:

Gagnier Communications

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Gregory for Arax Investment Partners

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