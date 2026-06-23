Presidio Joins OpenAI Trusted Access for Cyber Program to Advance AI-Driven Cyber Defense

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading global digital services and solutions provider, today announced its participation in OpenAI’s Trusted Access for Cyber (TAC) program, strengthening its ability to responsibly apply advanced AI capabilities to defensive cybersecurity workflows for enterprise clients.

AI is increasing the speed and scale of cyber threats. According to CrowdStrike, AI-assisted attacks grew 89% year over year, while the fastest recorded eCrime breakout time dropped to 27 seconds. This raises urgency for enterprises to identify and solve exploitable risks faster than traditional security workflows allow.

As a first-wave verified OpenAI TAC participant, Presidio’s cybersecurity teams gain governed access to advanced cyber capabilities, including Daybreak cyber models, enabling the company to accelerate vulnerability discovery, triage, prioritization and remediation on behalf of its clients.

“Attackers are already operating at AI speed. Our participation in OpenAI TAC allows Presidio to put governed frontier AI cyber capabilities directly into delivery, helping clients identify, prioritize and close exposures faster than adversaries can exploit them,” said Dustin Harriman, Senior Director, Cybersecurity Services, Presidio.

For Presidio, participation in OpenAI TAC builds on an AI security strategy rooted in deep cybersecurity expertise, enterprise delivery experience and a broad security partner ecosystem. Capabilities developed through the program will support Presidio’s cybersecurity practice across application and data security, identity, infrastructure and network security, managed detection and response, vulnerability research and secure software development lifecycle workflows.

Presidio will operate within the full program requirements and authorized-use boundaries associated with OpenAI TAC, including identity verification, access governance and permitted-use safeguards. These controls ensure that high-consequence AI-enabled cyber workflows remain aligned to legitimate defensive purposes and are executed by verified professionals.

For more information, please visit https://www.presidio.com/solutions/cybersecurity/.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.

Contacts

Press: PR@Presidio.com