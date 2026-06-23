Marotta Controls Earns Fifth Exceptional Small Business Performance Award from Lockheed Martin

MONTVILLE, N.J., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls, a rapidly growing aerospace and defense supplier, today announced it is one of 11 recipients of the Lockheed Martin Exceptional Small Business Performance Award for 2025. Presented by Lockheed Martin, this annual honor spotlights the small business suppliers that delivered the greatest value and innovation to the division over the course of the previous year.

“Earning this honor for the fifth time speaks to the depth and durability of our partnership with Lockheed Martin. For more than a decade and a half, our teams have worked side by side on some of the most demanding programs in the Missiles and Fire Control portfolio, consistently delivering the precision, performance and reliability those missions require,” said Steven Fox, senior vice president, Power & Actuation Systems, Marotta Controls. “Being named among an elite group of Exceptional Small Businesses this year reinforces that Marotta is more than a supplier — we’re a trusted extension of the Lockheed Martin team, ready to meet today’s mission and the ones still ahead.”

Marotta was previously recognized with the Exceptional Small Business Performance Award in 2022 and 2023 for fulfilling the subassembly needs of Lockheed Martin’s next-generation, long-range Precision-Strike Missile (PrSM) designed for the U.S. Army, and earned the 2015 and 2013 awards for its development of missile program power supplies.

“Marotta Controls has consistently out-performed every contractual milestone, delivering key hardware a full year ahead of schedule and maintaining that lead-time advantage across successive programs. By internalizing the high-volume Motorfox line, Marotta gave Lockheed Martin direct control of a critical actuation subsystem, eliminating a single point-of-failure and markedly improving system reliability,” said Andy Booker, vice president, Lockheed Martin Global Supply Chain Operations. “This award recognizes Marotta’s hard work, dedication and high standards as a true benchmark for small business excellence.”

For more information about the Marotta Controls power and actuation capabilities, visit https://marotta.com/markets/tactical/. Motorfox is the company’s newly launched brand supporting the design, development and manufacturing of advanced brushless DC motors.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider that designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. X/Twitter: @marottacontrols; LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

Contact:

Katee Glass

Marotta Controls, Inc.

kglass@marotta.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2527bce-7493-48b1-b0da-7aa4c1e09ec1