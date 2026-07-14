Marotta Controls Opens Parsippany Facility as Dedicated Center of Excellence for Power and Actuation Systems

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls, a leading provider of aerospace and defense systems, today announced the opening of its new Parsippany, New Jersey facility, which will serve as the company’s Center of Excellence for Power and Actuation Systems. The building brings engineering, development, manufacturing, assembly, and test under one roof for the first time, a move the team has been working toward for several years.

Power and Actuation Systems is Marotta’s youngest product line and, by all measures, its fastest growing. Engineering and program management have been in Parsippany since 2022, but operations remained in Montville, the company’s original facility and headquarters since 1945. As the business continued to grow and expand beyond the capacity of the Montville site, bringing the technical and operational teams into the same building has been a key priority.

“The Parsippany facility was designed from a clean sheet of paper,” said Steve Fox, Senior Vice President, Power and Actuation Systems, Marotta Controls. “The goal was to achieve the lowest possible cost at the highest standard of quality; bringing design, assembly and test together is how you get there. By minimizing product movement and maximizing workflow efficiency we have the ideal environment for collaboration, innovation, and significantly reduced development timelines.”

The new AS9100-certified space adds roughly 50,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity and 12,000 square feet of design/development lab. The floor layout was designed using value stream mapping, enabling a logical, sequential flow from shipping and receiving through production – eliminating inefficiencies caused by movement across the facility. Vibration, thermal, and shock testing are now in-house as well, cutting down the logistics of moving hardware between locations.

Unlike Marotta’s other business units, which are organized around specific markets, Power and Actuation is built around the products themselves; the division makes power supplies and actuation systems that work across platforms. Near-term focus is bringing those capabilities into naval and space programs where Marotta already has strong footholds, evidenced by its recent recognition from Lockheed Martin, awarding the company its fifth Exceptional Small Business Performance Award.

“Power and Actuation has been our fastest-growing product line for a reason: the team delivers,” said Patrick Marotta, President and CEO, Marotta Controls. “This facility is our investment in their continued success, and another sign of our commitment to staying and growing right here in New Jersey.”

Over the past three years, Marotta has added roughly 300 people companywide. The Parsippany facility was sized with that growth in mind, and the company expects to keep hiring as program wins in defense and aerospace translate into production demand.

For more information about Marotta Controls, visit https://marotta.com.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider that designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. X/Twitter: @marottacontrols; LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

Contact:

Katee Glass

Marotta Controls, Inc.

kglass@marotta.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/148d86c5-e7c6-4950-bbeb-1dc326112690



