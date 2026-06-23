AlphaSense Launches Sentiment Indices to Identify Early Signals of Market Confidence and Risk

Key Facts (At-a-Glance):

Launch: AlphaSense introduces Sentiment Indices , a new way to monitor early signals in sector-level corporate conviction by applying AI analysis and measuring shifts across reporting cycles.

Capability: AlphaSense Sentiment Indices quantify how management language evolves across reporting cycles and reveal where confidence is strengthening and caution is emerging. The indices convert qualitative executive and analyst language across earnings transcripts into structured, comparable signals, aiding professionals with identifying gaps between executive messaging and market expectations.

How It Works: AlphaSense Sentiment Indices are based on AlphaSense Sentiment Scores that are already available in the platform for individual earnings call transcripts. Sentiment is accessible directly within a company profile, enabling comparison of a company’s tone over time, benchmarking against industry peers, and analysis of specific themes such as AI investment, demand conditions, or capital allocation.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaSense , the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the business and financial world, today announced the launch of its Sentiment Indices , a first-of-its-kind tool that quantifies shifts in executive language in earnings calls and monitors early signals in corporate conviction within 15 sectors.

Until now, tracking how management language evolves across reporting cycles has required manual review of thousands of earnings transcripts — a process too slow and too subjective to generate actionable signals at scale. AlphaSense Sentiment Indices change that by applying AI to convert qualitative executive language into structured, comparable data, making subtle tonal shifts visible before they show up in guidance revisions, capital allocation decisions, or analyst estimate changes.

Powered by the AlphaSense Sentiment language model, Sentiment Indices apply deep semantic reasoning, tracking meaningful shifts in what executives across thousands of public companies are discussing in corporate earnings calls.

“Our mission at AlphaSense is to help finance and business professionals everywhere turn trusted intelligence into decision-ready conviction at speed,” said Jack Kokko, Founder and CEO of AlphaSense. “In a fast-moving, dynamic market environment, until now observers have had limited visibility into tracking how subtle language shifts can be indicators of larger corporate or industry-wide movements over time. With AlphaSense Sentiment Indices, we are putting our AI into action so that anyone can observe how confidence across specific industries is evolving, and allow them to use that information to make smarter decisions.”

Tone as a Structured Market Signal

Corporate earnings calls are among the most forward-looking sources of market intelligence available. Yet the signal has historically been trapped in qualitative language — accessible only to those with the time and resources to read deeply across thousands of transcripts each quarter.

AlphaSense Sentiment Indices solve this by measuring the net balance of positive and negative executive language across earnings transcripts for market-leading public companies, normalized to a score between -100 and +100. The indices cover 15 sectors — including aerospace and defense, biopharma, financials, energy, enterprise software and cloud, the Magnificent 7, medtech, and semiconductors — and are updated each reporting cycle.

Sentiment indices serve as an early-warning system in several concrete ways: management language shifts often precede changes to formal guidance or capital allocation; tracking tone across cycles adds narrative context that headline earnings numbers alone cannot provide; and cross-sector comparison surfaces relative confidence, emerging caution, and competitive dynamics before they become consensus.

The 15 initial indices are designed to represent sectors and companies with high transcript volume, strong investor relevance, and measurable variation in executive tone.

How Sentiment Indices Work

Each Sentiment Index aggregates document-level Sentiment Scores already available within the AlphaSense platform. Within individual earnings transcripts, positive language is highlighted in green and negative language in red — making tonal shifts immediately visible. At the index level, scores are normalized and comparable across sectors and reporting cycles, enabling systematic analysis at scale.

Companies comprising each index were selected based on market leadership and global relevance, consistent earnings call history, high analyst participation, and diverse business model representation within each sector.

Financial services professionals can use the indices to identify gaps between executive messaging and market expectations. Corporate strategy teams can refine sector positioning and thematic views. Hedge funds and tactical investors can detect early inflections in management language ahead of guidance or estimate revisions.

Click here to view AlphaSense Sentiment Indices .

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is the AI platform redefining market intelligence and workflow orchestration, trusted by thousands of leading organizations to drive faster, more confident decisions in business and finance. The platform combines domain specific AI with a vast content universe of over 500 million premium business documents — including equity research, earnings calls, expert interviews, filings, news, and internal proprietary content. Purpose-built for speed, accuracy, and enterprise-grade security, AlphaSense helps teams extract critical insights, uncover market-moving trends, and automate complex workflows with high quality outputs. With AI solutions like Generative Search, Generative Grid, and Deep Research, AlphaSense delivers the clarity and depth professionals need to navigate complexity and obtain accurate, real-time information quickly. For more information, visit www.alpha-sense.com .