Scality unveils reimagined channel program built around partner success

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality, a global leader in data infrastructure software for AI-era storage at scale, today announced a reimagined Scality Partner Program designed to deliver greater value, stronger economics, and a clearer growth path to its global community of resellers and distributors.

This is not only a significant update; it’s a change of program model. Where most channel programs reward transaction volume, Scality's new program rewards expertise, pipeline creation, and the ability to address three simultaneously fast-growing markets: cyber-resilience, digital sovereignty, and AI infrastructure.

The channel opportunity has expanded

The market for enterprise data infrastructure is being reshaped by three forces that are creating new addressable opportunities for channel partners: the rapid build-out of AI infrastructure, the urgent enterprise need for cyber resilience, and the rising importance of sovereign control over data.

Each of these forces creates customer demand that partners are uniquely positioned to meet, but only if their economics, enablement, and program structure align to the kind of consultative, expertise-driven selling these opportunities require. Scality is doubling down on the channel as its route to market, and this new program is structured so that partners share fully in the opportunity ahead.

Built around what truly drives long-term success

The new Scality Partner Program is intentionally designed around the behaviors that build durable, mutual success and not just closed deals. It pairs competitive margins with deeper investment in enablement, growth and long-term value for partners.

Through Scality University, partners get on-demand sales and technical training. Clear certification tracks help them build proven expertise in Scality ARTESCA, RING, and ADI, from selling the solution to deploying it. And with the new ARTESCA Test Drive, partners can launch a live demo environment in minutes and show the product to customers with no setup. Together with marketing campaign kits, co-funded campaigns, and qualified leads for top tiers, these tools help partners grow stronger, expertise-led businesses with Scality.

Key program improvements are:

A new ‘Authorized’ tier: A lowered entry threshold facilitates the onboarding of new partners, with a structured progression path towards the Select and Elite tiers as skills increase and commercial engagement grows.

A lowered entry threshold facilitates the onboarding of new partners, with a structured progression path towards the Select and Elite tiers as skills increase and commercial engagement grows. Progressive tiered discounts: Partners who invest in certifications, technical upskilling, and co-generation of demand benefit from a significantly more advantageous economy. The discount difference between the Authorized and Elite tiers is substantially more pronounced than before, so that investment in Scality is always more profitable than a one-off transaction.

Partners who invest in certifications, technical upskilling, and co-generation of demand benefit from a significantly more advantageous economy. The discount difference between the Authorized and Elite tiers is substantially more pronounced than before, so that investment in Scality is always more profitable than a one-off transaction. Enhanced partner margins: Partners at every tier of the program are eligible for enhanced margins.

Partners at every tier of the program are eligible for enhanced margins. Strengthened deal protection: Opportunity registration is simplified and offers extended protection, allowing partners to invest in long sales cycles without risk. Developing a Scality account is now a secure investment.



The program includes a strengthened training catalog, with pathways for each partner profile:

Scality Certified Architect (SCA): In-depth technical training on RING and ARTESCA. Offered in local languages (English, French, German, and Spanish) in-person and on-demand every quarter. SCA-certified partners are authorized to qualify client needs and architect the most complex deployments.

In-depth technical training on RING and ARTESCA. Offered in local languages (English, French, German, and Spanish) in-person and on-demand every quarter. SCA-certified partners are authorized to qualify client needs and architect the most complex deployments. Scality Sales Certified: Sales training to position and sell ARTESCA for cyber-resilience, secondary storage, and regulatory compliance use cases.

Sales training to position and sell ARTESCA for cyber-resilience, secondary storage, and regulatory compliance use cases. ARTESCA Delivery Training: Technical implementation training for deployment teams.

Technical implementation training for deployment teams. Scality ADI Certification Pathway: With the launch of ADI, Scality is rolling out a new training pathway dedicated to autonomous data infrastructure for AI.



Software-defined flexibility, partner-friendly economics

Scality’s technology is 100% software-defined. That gives partners the flexibility to choose the configurations and hardware vendors that best suit each customer, with a meaningful advantage in today’s constrained hardware market. Because Scality does not sell hardware, the overall solution remains more cost-effective for end customers, and partners keep more of the value in each deal.

Aligned to where the market is going

The program is aligned to Scality’s three strategic pillars, each representing a distinct partner opportunity:

Cyber resilience: Immutable, ransomware-resilient storage built on Scality’s CORE5 architecture that partners can lead with into every enterprise account.

Immutable, ransomware-resilient storage built on Scality’s CORE5 architecture that partners can lead with into every enterprise account. Sovereignty: Software-defined, jurisdiction-flexible deployments, as a strong fit for regulated, sovereign, and regionally constrained customers.

Software-defined, jurisdiction-flexible deployments, as a strong fit for regulated, sovereign, and regionally constrained customers. AI: With the recent launch of Scality ADI (Autonomous Data Infrastructure), partners gain a clear path into AI data infrastructure, a category in active investment across enterprise IT.





“The Scality partner program is designed to reward what truly generates long-term success: technical excellence, solution expertise, and proactive market engagement—not just signed contracts. Partners who build pipelines, educate their customers, and develop the Scality footprint are those who capture the most value in this program. And in the sovereign and AI markets, across EMEA, the Americas, and APAC, it is precisely this type of partner that makes the difference.” - Eric LeBlanc, ARTESCA GM & Channel Chief, Scality

"Most partner programs reward who moves the most boxes. Scality's new program rewards partners who build the right architecture and stay with the customer through it, which is how Etage works. Their software-defined model gives us the flexibility to design for each customer's reality. The new program gives us the economic certainty to invest in those engagements, and Scality solutions with CORE5 cyber-resilience give us a story that lands hard in the cyber and sovereignty conversations defining our market right now."

- Adrian Kingsford, CTO, Etage

Availability

The new Scality Partner Program was available globally beginning June 9, 2026. Existing partners will be transitioned into the new tier structure with support from their Scality channel managers. Prospective partners can learn more or apply at https://www.scality.com/channel-partners/.

About Scality

Scality builds data infrastructure software for enterprise AI, cyber resilience, and sovereign control at multi-petabyte to exabyte scale. Its platform aligns the right storage media, performance, protection, and economics to each workload and data stage through media-aware lifecycle management governed by human-approved policies, while AI-powered autonomous operations reduce operational burden. Built on CORE5 cyber resilience and open-code principles, Scality ADI, ARTESCA, and RING help the world’s most demanding enterprises and government organizations power AI initiatives, defend critical data, and build infrastructure designed to last for decades. Recognized as a leader by Gartner, Scality is where AI remembers, learns, and thinks. Follow us on LinkedIn. Visit www.scality.com and our blog.

Media Contacts:

Erin Jones

Avista Public Relations for Scality

805.440.6587

scality@avistapr.com