Scality and WEKA deepen partnership to accelerate enterprise AI adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality , a global leader in data infrastructure software for the AI era, and WEKA , the data and memory infrastructure company, today announced an expanded partnership in France, anchored by a new joint customer support agreement. Under the agreement, Scality will distribute the companies’ joint solution to customers in France, giving local enterprises a single, in-country point of contact for sales and tier-one support. The announcement precedes RAISE Summit 2026 , Europe’s premier AI event, taking place July 8–9 at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, where both companies are exhibiting.

A single, in-country support experience for French customers

Scality and WEKA’s combined technologies deliver a complementary solution for AI workloads. WEKA’s NeuralMesh software provides accelerated storage and context memory performance at scale, keeping GPUs fully utilized for AI model training and inference. Scality ADI (Autonomous Data Infrastructure) is a data infrastructure platform that delivers autonomous operations, cyber resilience, and sovereign control across the full data lifecycle, from active workloads to durable, long-term retention at exabyte scale. The new agreement makes the combined solution easier for French customers to adopt and operate, with front-line technical support delivered locally by Scality.

Deepening joint go-to-market in France

The support agreement builds on the jointly validated solution the two companies announced on February 24, 2026 , which pairs WEKA’s NeuralMesh high-performance AI storage and context memory platform with a cost-efficient Scality RING object tier. The integration uses Scality’s lightweight object connector for NeuralMesh, delivering up to 10x faster performance and up to 20% lower infrastructure costs in Scality testing.

It also reflects a broader expansion of joint go-to-market activities in France, where Scality and WEKA are engaging a growing set of shared prospects. By aligning their complementary technologies and now their local support and sales motions, the partners aim to give French enterprises, government organizations, and AI builders a clear, low-risk path to high-performance, cost-efficient, cyber-resilient AI infrastructure.

Meeting customers at RAISE Summit Paris

Both companies are exhibiting at RAISE Summit 2026. Visit Scality at booth #3D and WEKA at booth #2D to learn more about the joint solution and meet the experts behind it. The companies will co-host an invitation-only Lumiere Candlelight® concert and dinner at the Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel on Wednesday, July 8, bringing together Europe’s top AI builders, founders, and partners beyond the conference floor.

“The race for AI is no longer limited by GPUs. It’s increasingly limited by data infrastructure. Our partnership with WEKA brings those strengths together, and extending it with local, French-language support means our joint customers in France get the combined solution backed by a single, in-country point of contact. This is exactly the kind of practical, customer-first collaboration that earns trust in mission-critical environments.”

— Jérôme Lecat, CEO of Scality

“AI doesn't stall because enterprises run out of models. It stalls because infrastructure can't keep pace with the demand they create. NeuralMesh solves the performance layer: it maximizes GPU utilization, scales inference throughput, and drives down cost per token. Scality covers the full data lifecycle with the cyber resilience and sovereign controls that regulated European industries require. Local French-language support from Scality removes the final barrier to adoption. For French enterprises deploying at scale, that is a meaningfully shorter, lower-risk path to production.”

— Nilesh Patel, Chief Strategy Officer of WEKA

About Scality

Scality builds data infrastructure software for enterprise AI, cyber resilience, and sovereign control at multi-petabyte to exabyte scale. Its platform aligns the right storage media, performance, protection, and economics to each workload and data stage through media-aware lifecycle management governed by human-approved policies, while AI-powered autonomous operations reduce operational burden. Built on CORE5 cyber resilience and open-code principles, Scality ADI, ARTESCA, and RING help the world’s most demanding enterprises and government organizations power AI initiatives, defend critical data, and build infrastructure designed to last for decades. Recognized as a leader by Gartner, Scality is where AI remembers, learns, and thinks. Follow us on LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com and our blog .

About WEKA

WEKA is the AI data and memory infrastructure company transforming the economics of agentic AI. Its NeuralMesh™ platform unifies high-performance data storage with extended GPU memory, giving enterprises, AI cloud providers, and AI builders a single foundation for training, inference, and agentic workloads. With Augmented Memory Grid, NeuralMesh extends GPU memory capacity by 1000x, accelerates time to first token by up to 20x, and delivers 10x more concurrent users from the same GPU footprint, proven in production benchmarks. Trusted by 30% of the Fortune 50, WEKA enables organizations to scale AI faster, optimize GPU utilization, and reduce the cost of every token served. Learn more at www.weka.io or connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

Media Contacts

Scality — France: Elodie Laloum, Agence RP MELODIK | +33 (0)6 61 41 13 05

Scality — U.S. / Global: Erin Jones, Avista Public Relations for Scality | 805.440.6587 | scality@avistapr.com

WEKA — WEKA Communications pr@weka.io

Mission North for WEKA — weka@missionnorth.com