Regula Helps Uber Build a Nationwide Driver Verification Network in Poland

RESTON, Va., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula is helping Uber bring advanced driver verification technologies to more cities across Poland. By expanding the use of Regula’s document authentication solutions nationwide, Uber is strengthening fraud prevention and adding an extra layer of high-assurance identity checks that goes beyond standard industry practices.





As part of the expanded partnership, Regula 7320 mobile document readers now support driver identity verification across Uber’s infrastructure

This rapid expansion calls for a reliable and standardized document verification system that ensures consistent, high-quality driver identity checks across all locations. Maintaining consistent identity verification standards becomes critical to preventing document fraud, identity spoofing, and unauthorized platform access.

To support this initiative, Regula is helping Uber scale the deployment of its document authentication solutions across verification centers and agents countrywide. The project is implemented in cooperation with Regula’s local partner, Korporacja Wschód , which supports deployment and integration across Uber’s verification ecosystem in Poland.

“We are delighted that for several years now we have been supporting Uber in developing its driver verification network in Poland. Uber’s choice of Regula’s solutions reflects a clear commitment to using best-in-class technology, at a level trusted by border control authorities, consistently placing their user safety at the center. At the same time, the system has delivered measurable performance gains without compromising accuracy. Its scalability has allowed a seamless transition from a PoC to a nationwide network, while its adaptability supports the integration of both fixed verification offices and mobile devices,” says Aleksander Bokszczanin, Chief Operating Officer at Korporacja Wschód.

Building a scalable verification ecosystem — nationwide

Regula’s technologies help Uber combine center-based document verification with mobile checks. This approach creates a comprehensive and standardized verification ecosystem that supports both high-volume processing and flexible deployment, ensuring consistent verification outcomes and enabling the company to scale operations efficiently across the country.

“As we grow into new cities, it is critical that every driver undergoes the same thorough verification process. Building a nationwide verification system means ensuring that standards remain consistent everywhere — and Regula’s solutions help us achieve that border-grade verification level at scale while keeping the process efficient and reliable,” says Iwona Kruk, Head of Comms, Uber CEE.

Combining stationary and mobile verification capabilities

To establish a professional verification process, Uber initially deployed Regula 7029 document verification workstations with built-in touchscreen, which continue to be used in its existing centers. These devices are designed for thorough document examination and enable operators to:

Detect forged or altered documents by revealing hidden security features under multiple light sources (ultraviolet, infrared, white light).

by revealing hidden security features under multiple light sources (ultraviolet, infrared, white light). Prevent tampered IDs from passing verification by identifying subtle signs of manipulation through automated authenticity control and data cross-checks.

by identifying subtle signs of manipulation through automated authenticity control and data cross-checks. Ensure only authentic documents are accepted with the border-grade verification accuracy.

with the border-grade verification accuracy. Create auditable verification records by capturing and analyzing document data for further checks and compliance.

Thanks to the implementation of Regula 7029, the total number of verified drivers has significantly increased.





Regula 7320 mobile document reader helps Uber perform comprehensive driver identity verification even outside traditional office settings

As part of the project, Regula is also helping Uber expand mobile verification capabilities with Regula 7320 mobile document readers, adding flexibility to its verification operations. The device enables fast and accurate inspection of identity documents through advanced imaging and a range of light sources, helping detect alterations and fraud.

Thanks to its compact and portable design, the Regula 7320 allows verification processes to be carried out outside traditional office environments — for example, at temporary verification points or in new locations where full-scale infrastructure has not yet been established. This makes it possible to maintain consistent verification standards regardless of location, without compromising quality.

Both Regula 7029 document verification workstations and Regula 7320 mobile document readers run the same Regula software stack, ensuring a consistent, standardized verification process across all locations. Powered by Regula Document Reader SDK , they enable automated authenticity checks under multiple light sources, cross-verification of data from the visual inspection zone, RFID chip, and MRZ, as well as face matching. While the underlying technology remains the same, the difference in form factor allows Uber to perform these high-assurance checks both in fixed verification centers and in the field.

Arif Mamedov, CEO of Regula Forensics, Inc., comments: “At scale, identity verification must be both accurate and resilient to fraud attempts. As verification volumes grow, so does the risk of sophisticated document fraud slipping in unnoticed. Our solutions are designed to help detect even subtle signs of tampering and ensure that only authentic documents are accepted. This is particularly important in large, distributed verification networks, such as Uber is creating across Poland, where consistent and reliable checks are essential to prevent fraudulent users from entering the platform.”

This expansion reflects broader industry efforts to improve gig platform safety, where scalable identity verification plays a critical role in preventing identity fraud.

To learn more about how Regula helps build scalable and secure identity verification ecosystems for fraud prevention, visit the company’s website .

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how to get a ride at the tap of a button. More than 68 billion trips later, we’re building products to move people, food, and things through cities, opening the world to new possibilities.

About Korporacja Wschód

Founded in 1995, Korporacja Wschód is a family-run business that has continually evolved to meet the dynamic needs of high-technology sectors. As the distributor of Regula products in Poland since 1996, we have established ourselves as a vital link in delivering technological solutions to various enforcement and security agencies. Our expertise spans the development, integration, implementation, and distribution of advanced technology equipment, catering primarily to Border Guards, Police, Military, and a range of non-governmental enterprises and institutions. Our collaboration with Regula, a leader in forensic science technologies, underscores our commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions in document verification and security.

Learn more at https://korporacjawschod.pl .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of identity verification solutions and forensic devices. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow thousands of organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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