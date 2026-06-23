SaintQuant Updates AI Trading Strategies to Navigate Crypto Market Volatility

CAIRNS, Queensland, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaintQuant, an AI-powered automated trading platform, today announced a significant update to its trading strategies in direct response to the recent downturn and heightened volatility across the cryptocurrency market. The upgrade is designed to better protect client capital during turbulent conditions while continuing to pursue higher, more consistent returns.





Cryptocurrency markets have experienced sharp declines and elevated volatility in recent months, with Bitcoin falling well below its prior highs and most major altcoins following suit. For many investors, the swings have underscored how poorly traditional, long-only positioning performs when the market turns. SaintQuant's strategy update is built around that exact challenge: adapting to falling and unpredictable markets rather than depending on a recovery.

A Strategy Update Built for Today's Market

The refreshed strategies incorporate updated risk parameters, refined quantitative models, and more responsive execution logic intended to manage volatility more effectively. Rather than betting on market direction, SaintQuant's models are designed to seek opportunities across changing conditions while keeping risk tightly controlled.

"Volatility is not something to fear if you are prepared for it — it is something to manage," said a SaintQuant spokesperson. "This update sharpens how our strategies respond to rapid market moves. Our priority has not changed: protect client funds first, then pursue returns with discipline. The new logic is built to do both more effectively in the kind of market we are seeing now."

Fund Safety Remains the Foundation

SaintQuant emphasized that client fund safety remains the cornerstone of its approach. The updated strategies retain — and in several areas strengthen — the built-in risk controls that are structured directly into each strategy, including exposure limits and disciplined position management. The company's stated philosophy is that durable returns are only meaningful when capital is protected first, particularly during periods of market stress.

This focus is intended to give both retail and institutional users greater confidence that their capital is being managed with caution as a baseline, not as an afterthought.

Higher-Performing Tiers Positioned to Improve Returns

Following the update, SaintQuant's higher-performing strategy tiers — including Institutional Pro and Hedge Fund Tier — may have the opportunity to improve their return profiles under the refined models. These advanced tiers are designed for users seeking more sophisticated, professionally modeled strategies, drawing on the same quantitative discipline historically associated with institutional trading desks.

The company noted that, as with all trading, outcomes are not guaranteed and depend on market conditions. The updated tiers are intended to pursue stronger, more consistent performance, but SaintQuant continues to stress that all trading carries risk, including the possible loss of capital. The aim of the upgrade is to improve the platform's ability to seek returns while preserving its safety-first foundation — not to promise specific results.

Accessible Without Technical Complexity

Consistent with its core mission, SaintQuant continues to deliver these strategies through a no-code platform that requires no manual configuration. Users can access updated strategies across cryptocurrencies, stocks, and futures markets, while the platform handles execution, strategy management, and 24/7 market monitoring automatically. The goal is to give everyday investors access to advanced, professionally modeled strategies without the technical barriers that have traditionally kept such tools out of reach.

Availability

The updated trading strategies, including the Institutional Pro and Hedge Fund Tier offerings, are available now to SaintQuant users. Additional details about the strategy update and the platform's tiers can be found at saintquant.com.

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is a no-code, AI-powered automated trading platform built for users who want automated trading without technical complexity. It offers one-click, ready-to-use quantitative strategies across cryptocurrencies, stocks, and futures markets, combining smart execution, built-in risk management, and tools designed to pursue stable, consistent returns. By handling strategy management and market monitoring automatically, SaintQuant aims to give both retail and institutional investors access to quantitative trading across all market conditions.

Media Contact

Ryan.Mitchell

Ryan.MItchell@saintquant.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and assume all associated risks. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



