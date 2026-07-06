SaintQuant Launches No-Code AI Trading Platform With Pre-Built, Risk-Managed Strategies and No-Deposit Trial

Cairns, Australia, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaintQuant, a no-code, AI-powered automated trading platform, today announced the availability of its pre-built quantitative trading strategies across cryptocurrencies, stocks, and futures — each with risk management built directly into the strategy — alongside a no-deposit trial that lets new users test live strategies before committing capital. The launch comes as demand for AI-powered trading tools rises across both stock and cryptocurrency markets, with independent analysis indicating that AI-driven and algorithmic systems are increasingly shaping retail investor behavior worldwide.

AI Trading Tools Emerge as a Multi-Asset Growth Driver

Industry analysts and fintech researchers report that retail adoption of AI trading tools is rising steadily, with notable differences across asset classes. According to aggregated third-party market data:

AI trading-tool adoption in cryptocurrency markets increased by more than 40% year-on-year.

Automated trading-system usage in stock markets rose by roughly 28%.

Algorithmic trading penetration continues to expand in forex markets.

Analysts describe the trend as a structural shift — away from discretionary, emotion-driven trading and toward data-driven, model-based decision-making among everyday investors.

Search Demand Signals a Beginner-Led Wave

Independent research tracking search behavior points to broadening retail interest in 2026:

Global search volume for "AI trading tools" rose more than 55% year-on-year, according to third-party analytics providers.

"Automated trading system for beginners" has become one of the fastest-growing retail investing queries.

Demand for automated stop-loss and AI strategy tools is climbing, particularly in crypto markets.

Researchers note that the growth is driven not only by professionals but by beginners seeking automated, passive approaches — a change in who automation is built for.

Risk Management Becomes the Industry Priority

According to fintech experts, AI trading bots that combine machine-learning models, real-time data analysis, and automated execution are being credited with improving efficiency and reducing emotional decision-making. Increasingly, however, the differentiator is not raw automation but discipline.

"The first wave of adoption was about convenience — letting software place trades," said a SaintQuant spokesperson. "The current wave is about trust. Retail investors want automation that manages risk for them, not tools that simply trade faster. That is where the market is consolidating, and it is the standard we build to."

Industry participants point to several advantages automated systems can offer over manual approaches, including continuous market monitoring, faster execution, consistent rule-following, and built-in risk controls such as position limits and automated stop-losses.

Lower Barriers Are Fueling Mainstream Adoption

Fintech companies have focused on reducing barriers to entry. A typical onboarding workflow now involves three stages: account setup, strategy selection based on risk tolerance and capital, and activation of automated trading with performance visible through a dashboard.

SaintQuant operates in this segment as a no-code, AI-powered automated trading platform. It provides pre-built quantitative strategies across cryptocurrencies, stocks, and futures, with risk management structured directly into each strategy, and handles execution and 24/7 monitoring automatically — removing the coding and configuration that historically kept automation out of reach for beginners. New users can explore live strategies through a no-deposit trial. More information is available at SaintQuant.com.

Outlook: Toward an AI Strategy Ecosystem

Beyond execution, industry participants are building open strategy ecosystems that let developers and quantitative traders test and share models — an emerging "AI quantitative strategy marketplace" spanning asset classes and risk profiles. Analysts believe AI-powered automated trading will become a significant fintech growth segment over the next three to five years, with infrastructure scalability and strategy ecosystems as key differentiators.

SaintQuant emphasizes that no automated system can guarantee profit, and that all trading carries risk, including the possible loss of capital. The company frames automation as a tool for disciplined, consistent participation — not a promise of returns.

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is a no-code, AI-powered automated trading platform built for users who want automated trading without technical complexity. It combines real-time quantitative modeling, continuous automated execution, and built-in risk management across cryptocurrencies, stocks, and futures. By handling strategy management and market monitoring automatically, SaintQuant aims to give retail and institutional investors access to disciplined, automated trading across market conditions. Learn more at https://saintquant.com.

Media Contact

Name: Ryan Mitchell

Email: ryan.mitchell@saintquant.com

Website: https://saintquant.com



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