Philips Home Access Expands its Smart Deadbolt Lineup with New Handleset combos for Prime Day

ONTARIO, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philips Home Access is expanding its smart deadbolt lineup with new Smart Lock & Handleset/Lever Combo options, offering homeowners a more complete way to upgrade both front-door access and entryway design. Built around keyless entry, built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, app control, and flexible PIN management, the expanded lineup is designed for modern households seeking everyday convenience, control, and a more coordinated front-door look.

The newly designed handleset/lever is made to complement the Philips 4000 Series smart lock, creating a cohesive look across the front door. Crafted with aluminum and metal materials, it is available in finishes that match the smart lock, including Nickel and Matte Black. Its ergonomic design is intended to provide a comfortable grip while helping homeowners achieve a cleaner, more unified entryway upgrade.

Related Products:

Philips 4000 Series Built-in Wi-Fi Fingerprint Smart Deadbolt:

Designed for homeowners who want a sleek, modern smart lock upgrade without extra hardware, it features a mirror-style touchscreen, fingerprint access, built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, app control, flexible PIN management, auto-lock, and physical key backup, offering a convenient way to manage everyday front-door access.

Philips 4200 Series Built-in Wi-Fi Smart Deadbolt:



This lock offers a practical option for households looking to upgrade from a traditional deadbolt to keyless access. With built-in Wi-Fi, app control, PIN code management, auto-lock, low-battery alerts, and physical key backup, it is designed to make daily entry easier for families, guests, and service providers.

Both models are available with Handleset or Lever Combo options, giving homeowners more flexibility to choose between a simple smart deadbolt upgrade or a more complete, coordinated front-door refresh.

Prime Day Offers:

Philips 4200 Series Built-in Wi-Fi Smart Deadbolt, DDL242X-15HW

Now $69.99 | Regular Price $106.99 | Save $37 | 35% OFF

Philips 4000 Series Built-in Wi-Fi Fingerprint Smart Deadbolt, DDL240X-1HW

Now $104.59 | Regular Price $149.99 | Save $46 | 30% OFF



Philips 4000 Series Built-in Wi-Fi Fingerprint Smart Lock & Handle Combo, DDL240X-1HW-H2

Now $161.49 | Regular Price $259.99 | Save $99 | 38% OFF

To explore more Prime Day savings of up to 40% off and discover the full lineup of Philips smart lock products, visit the official Philips Home Access store on Amazon.

Availability, pricing, and discounts may vary and are subject to change while supplies last.

Company Info

Idlespace Technology Co., Ltd. is the exclusive authorized importer and distributor of Shenzhen Conex Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. in North America, based in Ontario, California. In June 2022, Conex entered into a brand license agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V., covering smart locks, video doorbells, and related accessories. Operated by Conex, Philips Home Access offers a range of smart locks and video doorbells, delivering secure, intelligent, and user-centric access solutions under the trusted Philips brand.



Philips is a trademark of Koninklijke Philips N.V. and is used under license.

Press Contact:

Simon Zhang

info@homeaccess.philips

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae064744-c061-47d0-bb63-4863fae4e917