Locus Technologies Launches LocusAI Report Agent for EIM, Automating Quarterly Environmental Compliance Report Preparation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, the leader in environmental information management and EHS compliance software, today announced the launch of LocusAI Report Agent, a new AI agent for Locus EIM customers. LocusAI Report Agent automates the preparation of recurring quarterly compliance reports by retrieving the prior approved submission from Locus EIM, pre-populating the new report with current period data, and flagging the data points that require human review before the report is finalized and submitted.

Quarterly compliance reporting is one of the most labor-intensive recurring tasks in environmental program management. For organizations monitoring dozens or hundreds of sites, the manual work of re-creating report structure, cross-referencing prior results, and assembling submissions consumes significant staff or consultant time each quarter. LocusAI Report Agent handles the routine assembly work automatically, leaving environmental professionals to focus on the limited set of data changes and judgment calls that require their expertise.

When a new reporting period opens, LocusAI Report Agent retrieves the most recent accepted and validated quarterly report for each site from Locus EIM and uses it as the structural foundation for the new submission, carrying forward site identifiers, parameter lists, regulatory thresholds, and narrative sections that remain consistent quarter to quarter. The report agent then populates the new report with current monitoring data from Locus EIM, calculates values, updates tables, and flags data points where results differ materially from prior-period values or where concentrations approach regulatory thresholds. The environmental professional receives a nearly complete draft and a focused list of items requiring attention.

The entire workflow runs within the Locus Platform. The full chain from raw sampling data through completed report to final submission is traceable and auditable in a single system, with humans in the loop on all final review and submission decisions.

"Environmental compliance teams spend too much of their quarter rebuilding the same report structure from scratch. LocusAI Report Agent changes that equation,” said Neno Duplan, founder and CEO of Locus Technologies. “The AI handles what stayed the same in things like groundwater monitoring reports; the professional handles what changed."

Joining a rapidly growing portfolio of AI agents, LocusAI Report Agent will be available to Locus EIM customers in September. The agent requires no separate data migration or system configuration except one time activation and setup.

Organizations interested in a demonstration or deployment for their next quarterly reporting cycle can contact their Locus account representative, reach out via info@locustec.com, or visit us at www.locustec.com.

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies pioneered cloud software for EHS compliance, water management, and ESG reporting in 1997 and remains the longest serving pure-play SaaS provider in the sector. Organizations ranging from mid-size enterprises to Fortune 100 corporations rely on Locus to manage more than half a billion environmental records worldwide. Locus software manages air, water, waste, energy, emissions, site, and incident data within a configurable platform for risk mitigation and regulatory reporting. With industry-leading methods for data intake, artificial intelligence, queries, validation, tracking, visualization, and tasking, Locus is uniquely suited for the most complex or consequential operations -- where accuracy and credibility cannot be compromised. Locus Technologies is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. To learn more, visit www.locustec.com.

Media Contact:

Brenda Mahedy

Locus Technologies

media@locustechnologies.net