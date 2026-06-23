PureCycle, IPL Schoeller Partner to Produce Sustainable Container for Cleveland Kitchen

ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, and IPL Schoeller, a global provider of sustainable packaging solutions, today announced the development of polypropylene tubs and lids incorporating 25% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. Cleveland Kitchen, the leader in fresh fermented foods, will unveil the sustainable container across the country starting later this month. The 24-ounce container enables Cleveland Kitchen to proactively comply with emerging recycled-content packaging mandates in New Jersey, California and other states moving forward with similar regulations.

This collaboration marks the first time a food-contact grocery container made with PureFive® resin has reached full commercial production. PureCycle’s PureFive® resin is produced through the Company’s dissolution recycling process, which removes colors, odors, additives and other impurities that degrade traditionally recycled material. The resulting recycled content is GreenCircle Certified for recycled content and also meets FDA food-contact requirements for a wide range of uses.

“Our fermented foods are living products. They deserve packaging that reflects the same commitment to health and the planet that our customers expect from what’s inside the container,” said Luke Visnic, Cleveland Kitchen Chief Product Officer. “Partnering with IPL Schoeller and PureCycle gives us a container with meaningful recycled content, full food-contact compliance, and a credible story we can put right on our label. We’re proud to be ahead of the regulatory curve and even prouder that it didn’t require any compromise on product quality.”

While state legislation is setting the legal floor, major national retailers are increasingly raising the bar on their own. Grocery chains, accounting for a significant share of domestic food retail, have begun requiring brand owners to demonstrate progress toward sustainable packaging commitments as a condition of shelf placement and contract renewal.

“This is a landmark moment for the IPL Schoeller team,” said Melissa Vettleson, IPL Schoeller Sustainability and Materials Engineer. “It further underpins IPL Schoeller’s commitment to the use of reusable and recyclable packaging. IPL Schoeller are leaders in the use of PCR across our European business, and we have been wanting to incorporate recycled polypropylene into the right product in North America for several years with our eye on the PureCycle resin due to its high quality, clarity, and broad use cases. We were just waiting for the right partner to make this a reality.”

Cleveland Kitchen and many other global brand owners rely on high-volume rigid plastic tubs and lids for food, personal care and household products. They are increasingly required to demonstrate PCR content in their packaging supply chain.

“This partnership with PureCycle will allow us to expand our sustainable packaging portfolio with products that deliver on both the environmental and performance expectations brands demand” said Julie Barnwell, IPL Schoeller, Product Manager.

IPL Schoeller has a global manufacturing footprint with 26 locations across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom, following the July 2025 Merger between IPL Global and Schoeller Allibert. PureCycle and IPL Schoeller plan to expand their collaboration to introduce PureFive® resin into other offerings in their portfolio.

“The packaging industry’s challenge has always been delivering recycled content without sacrificing food safety or shelf performance,” said Pete Dias, PureCycle’s Senior Director of Market, Application and Product Development. “PureFive® resin removes that trade-off entirely. Food safety, regulatory compliance, performance and environmental responsibility no longer have to compete with one another. This launch with Cleveland Kitchen and IPL Schoeller proves the model at commercial scale.”

New Jersey’s Recycled Content Law, which took effect in 2024, requires rigid plastic containers sold in the state to contain a minimum of 10% PCR content. In 2027, that threshold rises to 20% and an exemption for food-contact packaging expires. PureCycle’s PureFive® resin was recently granted conditional approval by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) qualifying it as “recycled content” under the law.

Beyond New Jersey, companies are facing a growing patchwork of extended producer responsibility (EPR) legislation at the state and national level that includes recycled content mandates or source reduction targets. By establishing a scalable supply of PureFive®-based rigid packaging through this partnership, PureCycle and IPL Schoeller are building the commercial infrastructure needed to support brand owners as the regulatory landscape tightens across North America and internationally.

PureCycle Contact

Christian Bruey

cbruey@purecycle.com

Investor Relations Contact

Eric DeNatale

edenatale@purecycle.com

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented dissolution recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform polypropylene plastic waste (designated as #5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process removes color, odor, and other impurities from #5 plastic waste resulting in our PureFive® resin that can be recycled and reused multiple times, changing our relationship with plastic. For more information, visit www.purecycle.com.

IPL Schoeller Contact

Eain Lubbers

Eain.lubbers@iplschoeller.com

About IPL Schoeller

IPL Schoeller is a global leader in sustainable packaging. We design smart circular solutions that support efficient and smart supply chains. With 26 production facilities across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe, we deliver reliable, scalable and sustainable solutions for customers across multiple industries. Our purpose is to create solutions that never become waste and our ambition is to make reusable circular solutions the smart choice everywhere.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the continued execution of PureCycle’s business plan, the expected results of tests and trials, the expected timing of commercial sales, and planned future updates. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or PureCycle’s future financial or operating performance and may refer to projections and forecasts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by future or conditional words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “would” and other similar words and expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions), but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. ​

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of PureCycle’s management and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in each of PureCycle’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and PureCycle’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for various quarterly periods, those discussed and identified in other public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission by PureCycle and the following: PCTs’ ability to obtain funding for our operations, future capital requirements and future growth, and to continue as a going concern; PCT’s ability to meet, continue to meet, and comply on an ongoing basis with, the numerous regulatory requirements applicable to our PureFive® resin (as defined below) both generally and in food-grade applications and, more broadly, the operations of our facilities (including in the United States, Europe, Asia and other future international locations); expectations and changes regarding PCT’s strategies and future financial performance, including future business plans, expansion plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and our ability to invest in growth initiatives, which could be impacted by significant changes to tariffs on foreign imports; the ability of PCT’s first commercial-scale recycling facility in Lawrence County, Ohio (the “Ironton Facility”) to be appropriately certified by Leidos (as defined below), following certain performance and other tests, and commence full-scale commercial operations in a timely and cost-effective manner, or at all; PCT’s ability to meet, and to continue to meet, the requirements imposed upon us and our subsidiaries by the funding for our operations, including the funding for the Ironton Facility and the Planned Facilities (as defined below); PCT’s ability to minimize or eliminate the many hazards and operational risks at our manufacturing facilities that can result in potential injury to individuals, disrupt our business, including interruptions or disruptions in operations at our facilities, and subject us to liability and increased costs; PCT’s ability to complete the necessary funding with respect to, and complete the construction of, the new polypropylene recycling facility in Thailand (the "Thailand Facility"), our first commercial-scale European plant located in Antwerp, Belgium (the "Belgium Facility"), and the purification facility to be built in Augusta, Georgia (the "Augusta Facility" and, together with the Thailand Facility and the Belgium Facility, the “Planned Facilities”) in a timely and cost-effective manner; PCT’s ability to procure, sort and process polypropylene plastic waste at our planned plastic waste prep facilities; PCT’s ability to maintain exclusivity under The Procter & Gamble Company license; the implementation, market acceptance and success of PCT’s business model and growth strategy, which includes our ability to bring a total of one billion pounds of installed polypropylene recycling capability online by 2030, and our ability to meet related construction, regulatory, and financing requirements; the ability to negotiate multi-year offtake agreements at appropriate margins to fund ongoing operations; the possibility that PCT may be adversely affected or potentially impacted by economic, business, and/or competitive factors, including interest rates, availability of capital, economic cycles, and other macro-economic impacts (such as tariffs); changes in the prices and availability of materials (such as steel and other materials needed for the construction of future Feed PreP and purification facilities), including those changes caused by inflation, tariffs and supply chain conditions, such as increased transportation costs, and our ability to obtain such materials in a timely and cost-effective manner; the ability to source feedstock with a high polypropylene content at a reasonable cost; the development of direct competitors in the recycled polypropylene segment that could impact the demand for PCT’s products; the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings to which PCT is, or may become, a party; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; changes in the prices and availability of labor (including labor shortages), turnover in employees, and increases in employee-related costs; any business disruptions due to political or economic instability, pandemics, or armed hostilities (including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and instability in the Middle East); and operational risks associated with the ability to operate the Ironton Facility and the Planned Facilities, as and when operative, at nameplate capacity.

PCT undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.​​

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.​