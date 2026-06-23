Gravitee and Blue Altair Partner to Help Enterprises Modernize API Management and Prepare for Agentic AI

DENVER, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravitee, a leading AI Agent Management company whose recently launched Gamma platform helps organizations manage, secure, and govern AI agents, APIs, and events, today announced a strategic partnership with Blue Altair, a boutique technology consulting firm specializing in Artificial intelligence, API Management and Integration, Data Management, and Digital Application Development.

The partnership brings together Gravitee’s modern platform capabilities with Blue Altair’s deep expertise as a Systems Integrator and enterprise implementation partner. Together, the companies will help organizations modernize complex API environments, improve governance, accelerate platform adoption, and prepare for the next generation of Agentic AI-enabled business models.

Built on years of experience helping enterprises manage and govern APIs and event streams, Gravitee recently expanded its platform with the launch of Gamma — purpose-built for AI Agent Management. Gamma extends Gravitee's proven API Management foundation to cover the full surface area of intelligent, connected systems: Agent Management, API Management, Event Management, Authorization Management, and Identity & Access Management.

“Blue Altair's implementation expertise and customer-first approach make them the right partner to help enterprises get real value from Gamma. As we expand from our roots in API Management into AI Agent Management, having trusted delivery partners who can meet customers where they are is exactly how we'll help organizations make that transition with confidence,” said Rory Blundell, CEO at Gravitee.

As enterprises continue to connect applications, data, cloud platforms, digital experiences, and intelligent automation tools, APIs have become critical business infrastructure. At the same time, many organizations are managing fragmented API landscapes, inconsistent governance models, legacy integration patterns, and emerging AI-related risks. Gravitee and Blue Altair will help customers address these challenges by combining modern API Management technology with the consulting, architecture, implementation, onboarding, and support services needed to drive adoption at scale.

The partnership gives Gravitee customers access to Blue Altair’s systems integration, implementation, onboarding, and managed services expertise, while giving Blue Altair clients a powerful platform for governing APIs, events, and AI agents across complex enterprise environments.

“Blue Altair brings the systems integration experience and customer-first delivery model that enterprises need when modernizing complex API environments,” said Eleanor Thompson, Director of Partnerships at Gravitee. “Together, we can help organizations accelerate adoption, strengthen governance, and unlock more value from APIs, events, and AI agents.”

Blue Altair will support Gravitee customers across the full lifecycle of platform adoption, including strategy, architecture, technical implementation, migration planning, integration, enablement, and ongoing support. This includes helping organizations assess their current API Management maturity, define a scalable API-First Strategy, implement Gravitee in enterprise environments, and operationalize best practices for API Security, observability, automation, and developer adoption.

“Our clients are under pressure to modernize integration environments, improve API Governance, and prepare for the next wave of AI-enabled business models,” said Dan Dougherty, Sr. Director, Alliances & Business Development at Blue Altair. “Partnering with Gravitee allows us to pair a powerful API Management platform with the implementation, onboarding, and support expertise enterprises need to move faster and scale with confidence.”

Through this partnership, Gravitee and Blue Altair will help customers move from API strategy to real-world execution by combining platform innovation with practical delivery experience. The relationship is designed to create mutual value across the customer lifecycle, including:

• Implementation Excellence: Blue Altair helps organizations deploy Gravitee efficiently, align the platform to business and technical requirements, and integrate it into broader enterprise architecture.

• Accelerated Onboarding: Blue Altair and Gravitee will support customers with structured onboarding, enablement, migration accelerators, and adoption guidance to reduce time-to-value.

• Enterprise Integration Expertise: Blue Altair brings deep experience connecting applications, data, cloud platforms, and digital services across complex enterprise environments.

• Stronger API Governance: Customers can improve visibility, consistency, security, and control across APIs, events, gateways, brokers, and AI agents.

• Ongoing Support and Managed Services: Blue Altair’s consulting and support capabilities complement Gravitee’s platform expertise, helping customers scale adoption and sustain long-term value.

• Agentic AI Readiness: Together, the companies will help organizations prepare for intelligent automation by securing and governing the APIs, events, and agents that power AI-enabled workflows.

“Together, Gravitee and Blue Altair are helping enterprises move beyond API management as a technical function and toward API ecosystems as strategic business infrastructure,” said Nilesh Dhingra, CEO and Founder of Blue Altair. “This partnership is about helping customers build the secure, connected, and AI-ready foundation they need for what comes next.”

This partnership expands Gravitee’s partner ecosystem with a systems integrator capable of supporting complex implementation, integration, and transformation initiatives for enterprise customers. It also reinforces Blue Altair’s commitment to working with strategic technology partners that help clients remove technology barriers and advance enterprise modernization.

By combining Gravitee’s platform innovation with Blue Altair’s delivery expertise, the partnership will help organizations build more connected, secure, intelligent, and scalable digital businesses powered by modern API Management, API Integration, API Governance, API Security, Enterprise Integration, Managed Services, and Agentic AI enablement.

About Gravitee

Gravitee is an AI Agent Management company that helps enterprises manage, secure, and govern AI agents, APIs, and event streams. Its Gamma platform spans Agent Management, API Management, Event Management, Authorization Management, and Identity & Access Management, giving organizations the visibility, control, and governance infrastructure they need to operate confidently in an agentic world.

For more information, visit gravitee.io.

About Blue Altair

Blue Altair is a boutique technology consulting firm that helps organizations transform their digital futures through innovative strategies and cutting-edge technologies. The company specializes in Artificial Intelligence, API Management and Integration, Data Management, and Digital Application Development, helping clients eliminate technology barriers, modernize platforms, integrate systems, and deliver measurable business outcomes.

For more information, visit bluealtair.com.