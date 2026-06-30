Gravitee and Lexington Soft Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance API Management and AI Governance Across North America and India

DENVER, BOSTON and CHENNAI, India, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravitee , a leading AI Agent Management company whose recently launched Gamma platform helps organizations manage, secure, and govern AI agents, APIs, and events, today announced a strategic partnership with Lexington Soft, a technology solutions provider specializing in DevOps, DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, and Embedded Software Engineering Solutions.

The partnership will help organizations across North America and India modernize API infrastructures, govern AI-powered applications, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives using Gravitee's unified platform for API, event, and AI traffic management.

As enterprises increasingly embrace cloud-native architectures, event-driven systems, and AI-enabled services, they face growing challenges related to governance, security, visibility, and operational complexity. Through this partnership, Lexington Soft will provide consulting, implementation, enablement, and customer success services to help organizations accelerate adoption and maximize the value of Gravitee's platform.

"Organizations are no longer just managing APIs; they are preparing for a world where AI agents interact with APIs, events and enterprise systems on their behalf," said Eleanor Thompson, Director of Partnerships at Gravitee. "Lexington Soft's strong enterprise relationships, technical expertise, and regional presence make them an ideal partner as we continue expanding our market reach and helping enterprises build the governance foundation required for the agentic era."

"We are excited to partner with Gravitee at a time when APIs have become strategic business assets and AI is reshaping enterprise architectures," said Dinesh Dulipsingh, Managing Director of Lexington Soft. "Gravitee's platform helps organizations simplify API management, strengthen governance, and prepare for the next generation of AI-enabled applications. We look forward to helping customers across North America and India accelerate their digital transformation initiatives."

The partnership combines Gravitee's innovative API and AI governance platform with Lexington Soft's 15 years of experience helping organizations adopt leading software technologies across DevOps, DevSecOps, cybersecurity, software quality, and digital engineering disciplines.

About Gravitee

Gravitee is an AI Agent Management company that helps enterprises manage, secure, and govern AI agents, APIs, and event streams. Its Gamma platform spans Agent Management, API Management, Event Management, Authorization Management, and Identity & Access Management, giving organizations the visibility, control, and governance infrastructure they need to operate confidently in an agentic world.

For more information, visit www.gravitee.io .

About Lexington Soft

Founded in 2010, Lexington Soft is a technology solutions provider focused on DevOps, DevSecOps, API Management, Cybersecurity, Software Quality, and Embedded Software Engineering solutions. With operations across North America and India, Lexington Soft helps organizations adopt innovative technologies that improve software quality, security, and operational efficiency.

For more information, visit www.lexingtonsoft.com .