NioBay Announces the Commencement of Summer Field Programs Across Its Projects

MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) is pleased to announce the commencement of a drilling program (the “2026 Campaign”) on the Crevier Property (the "Project"), located approximately 50 km north of the town of Girardville and approximately 150 km from the Niobec mine. It is located on the Nitassinan (traditional ancestral territory) of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh, whose main population center is Mashteuiatsh. The Project is easily accessible via existing logging roads.

The Company is also commencing an inspection and geophysical survey program on the mining lease comprising the James Bay Niobium Project, which is part of the Treaty 9 territory, approximately 42 kilometres south of Moose Factory, Ontario.

The 2026 campaign is a continuation of the work completed in 2025, which resulted in an updated mineral resource estimate released on February 25, 2026. This updated estimate helped identify the drilling targets for the current campaign. A minimum of 5,000 metres of drilling is planned for the summer field season, guided by three primary objectives:

To determine whether the 2023 northern discovery (characterized by higher tantalum content) connects to the Main Zone; To upgrade the 2025 southern discovery to the Measured mineral resource category; To test the depth extent of mineralization within the Main Zone.





Figure 1: 2025 Mineral Resource Model





Figure 2: 2026 Work Program





NioBay is pleased to announce that this campaign will be carried out by Mashteuiatsh First Nations Drilling. Geological supervision has been entrusted to IOS Geoscientific Services of Saguenay, which was also involved in previous drilling campaigns at this site. Camp facilities were supplied by the UniVert Forest Cooperative of Girardville, while camp catering services were provided by Marché Girardville.

James Bay Niobium, Ontario

Inspection and reconnaissance using geophysical instruments were conducted during the first week of June on the mining lease. The work was conducted by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. of Sudbury, with the support of an Indigenous guide from a local company. An airborne geophysical survey will be carried out later in the season, which will lead to the development of an updated geophysical model for the area.

Message from NioBay’s President and CEO

“This campaign will allow us to gather additional information on the 2023 discovery and determine whether there is a connection with the main site. As the price of tantalum oxide has more than doubled since work resumed at the Crevier site in 2021, we’re very motivated to broaden our investigation of this area. We are also preparing for a series of delegation site visits during the work season, which will allow us to demonstrate Crevier’s mineral potential. As in previous years, we are proud to carry out this work with the expertise and services of local partners,” said Jean-Sébastien David, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Qualified person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” under NI 43-101. Mr. David is President and Chief Executive Officer of NioBay.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay aims to become a leader in environmental stewardship, sustainable development, governance, and Indigenous inclusion by supporting the development of low-carbon mining operations and responsible water and wildlife management practices. The consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in which we operate will be essential to our success.

In addition to other properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and lowers environmental impacts, while also increased value.

Cautionary Note

Certain statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as “anticipates”, “believes”, “targets”, “estimates”, “plans”, “expects”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “may”, “will”, “could” or “would” or the negative connotation thereof. This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company’s plans for the production of niobium oxide for battery and superalloy manufacturers at the Crevier Project, the large-scale testing work and the valorization of zirconium obtained during the leaching tests and potential future operational outcome of the Crevier Project, including the production of niobium oxide for battery and superalloy manufacturers at the Crevier Project. These statements are necessarily based on a number of management’s beliefs, assumptions, and opinions as of the date they are made, including among others, that large-scale testing work at the Crevier Project will occur as anticipated, results will be received when anticipated, the Company will be able to implement its goals and future plans, the targeting activities proposed by the Company will be effective, and the Company’s approach to the testing work will result in the expected benefits, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected, such as among others, the risk that testing work at the Crevier Project will not occur as anticipated, the risk that results will not be received when anticipated, the risk that the Company will not be able to implement is goals and future plans, including the proposed advancement of the Crevier Project as currently contemplated, the risk that target activities will not be effective risks related to market conditions and metals prices, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability of costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, and those risks set out in the Company’s public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company’s issuer profile. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information is considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements should management’s beliefs, estimates, or opinions, or other factors, change, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: NioBay Metals Inc. Jean-Sebastien David, geo.

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 514 866-6500

jsdavid@niobaymetals.com

www.niobaymetals.com Kimberly Darlington

Investor Relations

kimberly@refinedsubstance.com

Tel: 514-771-3398



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1e5dfc1-bce8-4351-9dd8-8992eca11123

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