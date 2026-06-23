Automox Stakes Out "The Composition Point," a Vision for How AI Agents Will Reshape IT and Security Work

AUSTIN, TX, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, the IT operations platform for automated endpoint management, today published The Composition Point, a point-of-view paper laying out the company's vision for how AI agents are changing the way IT and security work gets done. The paper makes the case that the industry is preparing for the wrong shift, and that the vendors who win will be the ones who bring their capabilities to the user's preferred AI agent rather than trapping an agent inside their own console.

The paper, authored by Automox Chief Technology Officer Jason Kikta, argues that the model layer of AI is commoditizing rather than concentrating, and that the real convergence is happening at what Kikta calls the composition point: the single place a person goes to start work that spans many systems. For two decades, that place was a vendor console. Increasingly, it is an AI agent that carries a user's memory, files, and authorized connections across every system they touch.

"Everyone keeps asking which AI is going to win, as if the whole field is about to collapse into one model the way every gadget collapsed into the smartphone. That's the wrong question," said Kikta. "The work has already moved to the agent. The workflows haven't caught up. The scarce thing in this world isn't intelligence. It's action that can be trusted and verified."

The paper identifies trusted action as the durable challenge of an agentic world. An AI agent that misreads a fact produces a wrong answer. An agent that believes it remediated thousands of endpoints when it did not produces an incident. Automox positions itself as the verified system of action for that world: a platform any agent can drive, with proof that each fix executed and landed.

Automox built a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server before any competitor in its category, establishing the agent as a first-class way to consume the platform alongside the console and the API. MCP is an open standard backed by every major model vendor, which means capabilities exposed through it work with whatever AI agent a customer prefers, today and as that preference changes.

"This is a bet on where our customers are actually going, not where it's convenient for us to keep them," said Justin Talerico, CEO of Automox. "The composition point belongs to the customer. Our job is to be trustworthy enough that they hand us the keys, wherever they choose to work."

The full paper, The Composition Point, is available now on the Automox blog.

About Automox

Automox is the IT operations platform for modern organizations, automating the work of patching, configuring, and managing endpoints across Windows, macOS, and Linux from a single cloud-native platform. Automox helps IT and security teams reduce risk, cut manual effort, and prove that the work is done.

Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

2026 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.

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