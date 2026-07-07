UPDATE Automox MCP Server 2.2 Brings Visual Review, Agentic Patch by Severity Policy Creation, and Live Capability Discovery to Endpoint Operations

AUSTIN, TX, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, the cloud-native Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) platform, today released Automox MCP Server 2.2, adding interactive review surfaces, first-class Patch by Severity policy creation, and live capability discovery to its governed agentic interface for endpoint operations.

The release advances Automox MCP beyond natural-language access alone, giving IT teams new ways to review, approve, and act on endpoint operations in context.

"AI agents are only as useful as the platform coverage and governance behind them," said Jason Kikta, CTO at Automox. "MCP 2.2 gives IT teams a more visual, more trustworthy way to bring AI into endpoint operations, without giving up the control that enterprise IT requires."

For IT teams already using Automox MCP, the impact is concrete.

"An MCP server allows us to query live endpoint data using natural language, combine information in meaningful ways, and generate custom visualizations that go far beyond predefined dashboards. It provides an accurate picture of our environment and gives us the ability to answer the questions that matter most, including the ones we haven't yet thought to ask," said Clayton Williams, IT Project Manager, City of Beaumont, TX.

What's new in MCP Server 2.2

Interactive in-host review surfaces. Supported MCP Apps-capable hosts can now render compliance posture, patch approval queues, policy blast-radius previews, remediation-apply reviews, and RBAC access-certification reviews directly inside the assistant experience. IT teams can review posture and pending decisions visually instead of parsing text output.

Patch by Severity policy creation. Users can create Patch by Severity policies agentically, selecting any combination of Automox severity levels. Teams can move from natural-language intent to governed patch policy creation faster, without building the policy manually in the console first.

Live capability discovery. The AI agent can now see live tool availability based on read-only mode, module filtering, credentials, and opt-in safety flags. Safety-gated tools surface the exact setting required to enable them, so IT teams know what's available and how to unlock what isn't.

Structured fallback for unsupported hosts. Interactive surfaces render visually in supported hosts, while unsupported hosts receive the same information as clean, structured data. Customers do not lose functionality based on their MCP client.

Automox MCP Server covers the published Automox Console and Webhooks APIs, excluding only secret-exposing operations by design. Customers get complete AI power tools for Automox rather than a narrow connector or a curated set of workflows.

Automox MCP Server is available now through PyPI, the MCP Registry, and as a one-click Claude Desktop extension. For technical documentation, visit docs.automox.com.

About Automox

Automox is the cloud-native Autonomous Endpoint Management platform trusted by 3,000+ organizations to automate OS and third-party patching, device configuration, and policy enforcement across Windows, macOS, and Linux. Automox customers automate up to 96% more patches and achieve 362% ROI over three years (IDC, 2025).

Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

2026 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.

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