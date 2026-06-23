aKillion and Subtext Form a Strategic Partnership and Introduce IONCandidate, the Real-Time AI Platform That Converts Constituent Text Messages Into Political Campaign Engagement, Revenue, and Voter Action

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aKillion and Subtext today announced a strategic partnership and the introduction of IONCandidate , a new conversational AI platform purpose-built for political campaigns, marketers, and agencies to better connect candidates to voters and communities through text messaging.

Political texting has reached an inflection point. The tools campaigns have relied on were built for broadcast, not dialogue, leaving political marketers and agencies without a practical way to turn a text into a voter relationship. Additionally, the competition for voter attention has never been more fragmented or more expensive, and with ongoing redistricting, relocating polling sites, and shifting voter rolls reshaping the electoral map in 2026, the window to inform, engage, and mobilize voters is narrower than ever.

IONCandidate solves these challenges by integrating Subtext’s SMS platform infrastructure with aKillion's real-time AI system to engage voters in authentic dialogue at scale. At the core of IONCandidate is a candidate persona trained on the campaign's official platform, voting record, and approved messaging, requiring no staff training or manual oversight. When a constituent texts in, the platform responds immediately in the candidate's voice, qualifying intent and routing sensitive or complex conversations to a human staffer when needed, delivering a peak 4.77% response rate, nearly five times the current industry standard for political mobilization. Every exchange is captured, added to the individual voter file, and used to build audience segments from real conversation data rather than demographic proxies. The more conversations the platform has, the smarter the targeting and engagement becomes.

By evolving traditional peer-to-peer (P2P) texting — which is often limited by human bandwidth — aKillion’s AI employees combined with Subtext’s SMS platform process thousands of concurrent conversations. The result is increased agency bandwidth, immediate data collection and real-time voter file enrichment that builds the kind of constituent intelligence previously only achievable through intensive manual polling. By automating inbound voter sentiment and sentiment-based tagging, agencies can now manage massive budgets and complex voter files with significantly less manual labor. This allows Super PACs to reallocate funds from operational overhead to direct media spend, maximizing their impact on the 2026 election cycle.

Executive Perspectives

"We are moving the industry away from one-way broadcasts and toward actionable intelligence," said Aaron Sheeks, Founder and CEO of aKillion. "Partnering with Subtext gives our AI employees the most trusted SMS infrastructure in the business to work with, and the results speak for themselves. Candidates can now connect authentically with every community they represent, collect real polling data automatically, and turn those conversations into donation campaigns and real-time voter mobilization. That is what changes the operational math for a campaign."

"Real-time, two-way communication is the only way to build genuine trust between a candidate and a voter," said Mike Donoghue, co-founder and CEO of Subtext. "We built Subtext to give organizations a direct, unfiltered line to their audiences, and our partnership with aKillion puts that infrastructure to work in one of the highest-stakes environments there is. With a 98% open rate and 95% of messages read within three minutes, SMS is the most personal, direct, unfiltered line to constituents available. Together with aKillion, we have built the infrastructure and the intelligence layer that makes every one of those messages count."

A Senior Strategic Advisor for a 2026 regional campaign utilizing the technology noted: "The ability to have our message amplified through IONCandidate has been a pivotal shift for us. It drives the message home through actual dialogue, automating the complex parts of outreach while ensuring the candidate’s voice is heard across the district. It allows our team to focus on high-level strategy while the AI handles the frontline engagement and data collection."

The trust established through conversational SMS shows a direct correlation to increased performance in traditional channels. When a major D.C.-focused campaign needed to break through the noise and mobilize voters, they turned to IONCandidate. Through a targeted SMS outreach campaign of nearly 71,000 texts, the effort resulted in a 2% response rate — well above industry benchmarks — while keeping opt-outs to less than 1%. Of those who engaged, nearly 14% converted into donors, generating 115 contributions in total. The results prove that thoughtful audience targeting and data-driven messaging can maximize engagement, minimize list attrition, and drive real fundraising results, even in the most crowded political environments.



Further data indicates that when integrated with IONCandidate’s SMS strategy, email outperformed industry benchmarks by over 700%.

Key Performance Indicator

(KPI) IONCandidate Result Industry Benchmark Email Click-Through Rate (CTR) 6.04%

0.83%

Click-to-Open Rate (CTOR) 18.30%

2.96%

Email List Retention 99.77%

99.50%

SMS Response vs. Industry

Average 4.7x Higher 1.0x



The exceptionally low unsubscribe rate of 0.23% confirms that the AI-managed conversational approach fosters a more receptive audience across the entire digital ecosystem, preventing the "list burnout" that often plagues high-stakes races.

Availability

IONCandidate is available now. Campaigns, political marketers, and political agencies can book a demo at akillion.us/ioncandidate .

About aKillion

aKillion is an AI employee technology company and revenue technology software provider specializing in automated workforce solutions. Its ION platform powers conversational AI agents across SMS, email, and web chat for clients across political, sports, local services, and media verticals. For more information, visit akillion.us .