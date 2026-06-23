Advisor CRM Launches Ember, an AI-Powered Client Engagement Solution for Advisors

Nashville, TN, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Advisor CRM, an all-in-one AI-native CRM platform built exclusively for the financial services industry, announced today the launch of Ember, an AI-powered client experience solution designed to help financial advisors and insurance professionals replace fragmented workflows, scattered documents, and manual data entry with a single, secure digital experience.

Ember allows advisors to create, send, and manage fully branded client processes through a personalized link that works across any device. From prospect intake and new client onboarding to retirement planning checklists, event registrations, risk assessments, and ongoing client engagement, Ember streamlines every step of the client journey.

"Most advisory practices tend to have a gap. The advisor is exceptional in person; they build trust, earn the relationship, and win the client. But the moment they need information from that client, the experience collapses. They’re emailing 12-page PDFs, chasing signatures, following up four times over three weeks to collect what should take two days. The client experience doesn’t match the relationship,” said Ryan Borer, Managing Partner at Advisor CRM. “That’s the problem Ember was built to solve.”

Unlike generic form builders or e-signature tools, Ember was built for the needs of financial advisory firms and insurance agents. Advisors can quickly create client-facing workflows using AI-powered process generation, customizable templates, or their own unique workflows. Clients complete everything through a secure, branded experience without needing to create an account or remember a password.

Once a client completes intake or planning, Ember provides the advisor with an individualized report on the client’s objectives, issues, priorities, and follow-up actions. All AI-written reports are reviewed by advisors before publication to ensure accuracy while maintaining personal connections. As Leibel Sternbach, Partner and CTO of Advisor CRM notes, “AI should amplify the advisor’s expertise, not replace it.”

Ember combines the modern client experience with enterprise-grade security and compliance features, including a fully branded white-label experience, secure client access without account creation, and intelligent PDF extraction. Advisors can also embed video and/or HTML educational content directly into client workflows, creating a more engaging and informative experience throughout the planning process.

With the help of Advisor CRM, Ember enhances onboarding, data collection, and ongoing client engagement while automatically syncing information back to Advisor CRM. Currently available for $89 per month, Ember includes 100 AI Assists, unlimited client processes and team members, AI-generated client narratives, a branded client portal, and more. Ember can be used as a standalone solution or alongside Advisor CRM for a fully integrated client engagement and workflow experience.

For more information about Ember, visit emberportal.com.

About Advisor CRM

Co-founded by former advisors and industry veterans, Advisor CRM is the only free, all-in-one AI-native CRM platform built specifically for RIAs and financial advisors. The platform leverages decades of experience in financial services and technology to address the pain points RIAs face when managing their operations. Advisor CRM offers modular tools that support trading, compliance, client service, opportunity discovery, and workflow management, allowing advisory firms to scale efficiently without complexity. For more information, visit www.advisorcrm.com.

Press Inquiries

Abbie Sheridan

advisorcrm [at] greenrosepr.com

516-286-7056