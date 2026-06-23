Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants Steps into Summer with Three New Wine Offerings

DOWNER’S GROVE, Ill., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, a lifestyle brand centered around food and wine, today announced its latest seasonal wine offerings just as summer kicks off. Watermelon Paloma, Summer Berry Spritzy Sangria and Blood Orange Pineapple Spritzy Sangria are available at all Cooper’s Hawk and Piccolo Bucco locations as well as online at chwinery.com for $20.99 / bottle.

“With the lazy, hazy days of summer upon us, consumers are looking for something quick and easy to pour into a glass after work or enjoy on the weekends with their friends and family. These Cooper’s Hawk summer curations make it as simple as twisting the cap and saying cheers,” said Emily Wines, Master Sommelier and Vice President of Wine & Beverage Experience at Cooper’s Hawk. “Watermelon Paloma, Summer Berry Spritzy Sangria and Blood Orange Pineapple Spritzy Sangria all capture summer in a bottle and offer a little something for everyone, whether you want to drink them as is or play bartender and make your own custom cocktail.”





Watermelon Paloma

Inspired by the classic Paloma cocktail, this special release captures the essence of summer. Featuring notes of grapefruit, watermelon, lime, agave and honey, this wine cocktail is both tangy and sweet with a beautiful pale pink finish that’s bright, fresh and lightly effervescent. Watermelon Paloma is perfect for enjoying chilled in a wine glass, but it’s just as delightful over ice with a tajin-spiced salt rim for a bit of extra zing. Think of it as your go-to summer sipper – easy, breezy and sure to make any day feel a little bit more like vacation.

Summer Berry Spritzy Sangria

This refreshing blend combines the best of a classic sangria with a fun, modern twist. Summer Berry Spritzy Sangria is sweet and juicy with notes of blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, black raspberry and huckleberry and a light spritz to add just the right amount of bubbles. Pouring as a bright ruby hue, the Summer Berry Spritzy Sangria is perfectly served over ice at a barbeque or sipping chilled poolside.

Blood Orange Pineapple Spritzy Sangria

Tropical and fresh, the Blood Orange Pineapple Spritzy Sangria is a light, sweet wine produced by blending blood orange, pineapple, tangerine, lemon and passion fruit. A touch of sweetness is added to balance acidity, resulting in a bubbly and delicious reduced alcohol sangria. Perfect for a beach day, the Blood Orange Pineapple Spritzy is golden hour in a bottle.

For more information, visiting chwinery.com for tasting notes, mixology recipes and more.

About Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Founded in 2005 by CEO Tim McEnery, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants was created with the inspiration of bringing the Napa Valley experience to all of America by combining an elegant tasting room with a polished casual restaurant. Designed to “democratize the good life” by creating memorable experiences centered around its wines and restaurants, powered by its community of wine club members, Cooper’s Hawk is home to an 874,000 member Wine Club, the largest in the world, across 76 locations. It also serves as the Official Wine of The Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA.

In 2022, Cooper’s Hawk expanded its portfolio and launched Piccolo Buco. Partnering with Luca Issa to bring the Roman Neapolitan pizza concept of the same name to the U.S., Piccolo Buco offers unique pies that feature a tall, crown-like crust that is crisp on the outside and soft and airy on the inside. Cooper’s Hawk Wine Club members can also find its wine selection and tastings across all Piccolo Buco locations.

For more information, visit chwinery.com and follow us on social on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

Media Contact:

Nicole Montella, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

nmontella@chwinery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d5dd74f-a61f-4c34-b5c6-647d3c52828e