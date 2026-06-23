NOTICE ON THE APPROVAL OF THE SUPPLEMENT TO THE PROSPECTUS

UAB “Kvartalas”, legal entity code 305475438, with its registered office at Jogailos g. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the Company), hereby informs that on 23 June 2026 the Bank of Lithuania approved the first supplement to the Company’s base prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 19 November 2025 (the Prospectus) (the Supplement).

The Supplement is attached to this notice and is published on the Company’s website at www.savarzele.lt/en/investment/. For investors’ convenience, a consolidated version of the Prospectus incorporating the amendments made by the Supplement is also attached to this notice. Please note that this consolidated version of the Prospectus has not been approved by the Bank of Lithuania and is provided for informational purposes only.

In view of the increase of the aggregate amount of the Company’s bond issue (ISIN LT0000411167) to EUR 60,000,000, the Company will separately inform about the offering of the next tranche of bonds and its terms.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Marius Žemaitis

General Manager

marius.zemaitis@lordslb.lt

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