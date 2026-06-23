DigiCert Introduces Independent Trust Validation with Google Cloud for Confidential Computing

Lehi, Utah, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today announced it is bringing independent trust validation to confidential computing environments, in collaboration with Google Cloud. By applying the proven principles of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to cloud infrastructure, DigiCert will provide cryptographic verification that cloud-hosted systems and workloads are authentic, trusted, and untampered.

As organizations move more sensitive applications, AI workloads, and critical operations to the cloud, trust in the underlying infrastructure has become a foundational requirement. Particularly in regulated industries, organizations are increasingly seeking independent attestation to validate infrastructure integrity and complement cloud provider assurances.

DigiCert’s role introduces this independent layer of trust verification. Acting as a neutral third-party root of trust, DigiCert uses cryptographic signatures, certificates, and identity validation to independently attest that workloads and computing environments hosted in Google Cloud are operating even more transparently. Developed through a year-long collaboration between DigiCert and Google Cloud, the service establishes a new trust model for the confidential computing ecosystem that enables independent verification of cloud infrastructure complementing provider attestation.

“As organizations handle increasingly sensitive data, the demand for multi-layered infrastructure assurance has grown,” said Amit Sinha, CEO of DigiCert. “For decades, PKI has enabled trusted interactions across the internet. We are now extending those same trust principles to confidential computing and cloud infrastructure.”

The initiative builds on the growing adoption of confidential computing, which protects data while it is actively being processed by isolating workloads in secure hardware-based environments. DigiCert’s independent attestation capabilities strengthen this model by enabling organizations to verify the integrity and authenticity of the infrastructure itself.

By combining Google Cloud’s confidential computing capabilities with DigiCert’s expertise in PKI and digital trust, organizations gain:

Independent cryptographic verification of workloads and infrastructure

Stronger assurance that systems have not been modified or tampered with

A common root of trust across distributed cloud environments

Greater transparency and confidence for regulated and security-sensitive workloads

“Confidential computing is built on the principle that customers should be able to verify the integrity of their workloads,” said Nelly Porter, Director of Product Management, Google Cloud Confidential Computing and Encryption. “By collaborating with DigiCert on independent attestation, we're extending that principle and providing customers with an additional layer of assurance for sensitive cloud workloads."

The announcement reflects a broader industry shift toward verifiable trust architectures, where security claims are validated cryptographically rather than assumed implicitly. DigiCert’s approach extends the trust framework that secures billions of internet connections today into the next era of cloud and AI infrastructure.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy, and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS, and certificate lifecycle management to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, and AI content, agents, and models. Learn why more than 125,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today’s threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at www.digicert.com.