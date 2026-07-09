DigiCert Earns Great Place To Work® Certification™ Across Six Countries

Lehi, Utah, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in six countries, including first-time certifications in the United States and South Africa. The company also earned certification in Australia for the fourth consecutive year and in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and India for the third consecutive year.

Great Place To Work Certification is based entirely on employee feedback about their workplace experience. This year, 82% of DigiCert employees said it’s a Great Place To Work, which is 25% higher than the average U.S. company.

DigiCert earned the certification by building a culture where employees are empowered to grow, innovate, and make an impact. Guided by its CARE values, employees collaborate to solve some of the world's most complex intelligent trust challenges for more than 125,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500.

"At DigiCert, we believe great careers are built by giving people the opportunity to innovate, lead, and grow. Whether it's developing patented technologies, influencing our product roadmap through our annual hackathon, or building community engagement through programs like Women in Tech, our employees are empowered to make a real impact. This recognition belongs to our team and reflects the culture we've built together " said Amit Sinha, CEO of DigiCert.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that DigiCert stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

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About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy, and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS, and certificate lifecycle management to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, and AI content, agents, and models. Learn why more than 125,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today’s threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at www.digicert.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.