DigiCert Releases Second Edition of Post-Quantum Cryptography For Dummies Amid Growing Quantum Readiness Demands

Lehi, Utah, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today announced the release of the Second Edition of Post-Quantum Cryptography For Dummies. Updated to address the accelerating shift toward quantum-safe cryptography, the new edition provides organizations with practical guidance for preparing for one of the most significant cybersecurity transitions of the decade: the adoption of post-quantum cryptography.

Since the publication of the first edition, the pace of change has accelerated across every aspect of cybersecurity. Organizations are now managing an explosion of machine identities, autonomous AI systems, evolving regulatory expectations, shorter certificate lifecycles, and continued advances in quantum computing. The Second Edition reflects this new reality with expanded guidance on crypto-agility, cryptographic discovery and inventory, migration planning, and implementing NIST-standardized post-quantum cryptography. It also broadens the conversation beyond quantum computing to help organizations understand how converging technology, regulatory, and operational trends are reshaping digital trust and why preparing now is essential.

“Quantum readiness is not just about preparing for a future event, it's about building the trust foundation organizations need to secure AI, machine identities, and the next generation of digital infrastructure,” said Kevin Hilscher, Senior Director of Product Management at DigiCert. “The Second Edition of Post-Quantum Cryptography For Dummies helps organizations navigate one of the most significant cybersecurity transitions of the decade by making post-quantum cryptography easier to understand and translating evolving standards into practical, actionable guidance.”

The Second Edition explores:

Why quantum readiness is now a business imperative

The growing role of digital trust in an AI-driven, machine identity-first world

How to discover cryptographic assets, reduce cryptographic debt, and plan your migration

Best practices for crypto-agility and implementing NIST-standardized post-quantum cryptography

Practical guidance for strengthening long-term cyber resilience

The first edition introduced thousands of security professionals to the fundamentals of post-quantum cryptography. As organizations move from awareness to execution, the Second Edition builds on that foundation with updated content, equipping readers with practical strategies for building crypto-agility today while preparing for the next generation of intelligent trust.

Download your copy of Post-Quantum Cryptography For Dummies, DigiCert’s Second Edition here.

Resources

To access the DigiCert Quantum Readiness Outlook, click here.

To register for World Quantum Readiness Day, click here.

To learn more about Quantum Central, click here.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy, and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS, and certificate lifecycle management to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, and AI content, agents, and models. Learn why more than 125,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today’s threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at www.digicert.com.