Centrical Extends Its Performance Intelligence OS with New Coaching Capabilities to Close the Gap Between Data and Action

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrical, the Performance Intelligence OS for the hybrid frontline, today announced a set of connected coaching capabilities that guide every frontline employee, manager, and AI agent to better business outcomes. The announcement, made at Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Las Vegas, is led by the general availability of AI Role-Play Simulations and new capabilities to support more efficient and effective coaching.

Customers leveraging Centrical’s existing coaching capabilities, including the AI Assistant for managers, have already seen upward of 10% improvement in performance.

Most organizations do not have a data gap. They have an action gap. As organizations race to automate the frontline or add analytics layers, performance signals stay scattered across workforce management, quality, conversation intelligence, CRM, and learning systems, with AI agents adding another uncoordinated layer. Insight rarely becomes action. The people doing the work feel more measured but more isolated than ever. Closing that gap takes one Performance Intelligence OS, not another point solution or a closed platform that cannot take in outside data.

“For years, the industry got very good at showing leaders what was wrong, and not nearly good enough at changing what happens next,” said Gal Rimon, Founder and CEO of Centrical. “We built Centrical to close that gap as one connected system of action: design programs around the outcomes a business actually cares about, guide the right person to the right action at the right moment, prove it changed behavior, and let the whole loop get smarter every cycle. As AI agents join the frontline, that system now develops people and AI side by side, helping each become the best version of themselves. Technology raises the ceiling. People move the business.”

The capabilities announced today work together as one connected system, not as separate point solutions.

AI Role-Play Simulations – generally available now:

AI Role-Play Simulations give employees realistic, risk-free practice with multi-agent AI personas that play the customer, evaluator, and coach. They assess behavior against each organization’s own evaluation criteria and return immediate, personalized feedback, so reps build skill and confidence before high-stakes interactions. Workflow Simulations will extend the same practice to processes and systems, with screen modeling available as an add-on.

Guided Coaching – available now:

Guided Coaching frees frontline managers from the manual prep and documentation that keeps them from developing their people. AI Prep surfaces the context managers need before each conversation: recent history, 1:1 recaps, and top coaching opportunities, including personal SMART goals, so every session ends with clear, achievable next steps. AI Capture records or ingests the coaching conversation and documents it automatically using predefined coaching forms. Built around structured coaching processes, Guided Coaching complements the ad-hoc insights and recommended actions Centrical already surfaces, so managers can support both planned and in-the-moment development.

Real-Time Signals – available now:

Real-Time Signals drives immediate action by detecting the moments an organization cannot afford to miss, across both human and AI agent interactions: a quality failure, an SLA breach, a policy violation, an NPS drop, and more. Each signal triggers a prioritized notification for frontline supervisors with suggested actions based on existing business processes. Fully customizable, it draws from any data source, so teams can act immediately.

Proven impact on coaching outcomes

Centrical customers are already seeing measurable gains in coaching behavior and business outcomes:

At a top-five U.S. bank , AI-guided coaching outperformed traditional coaching by 11% in KPI improvement. The bank’s collections team saw a 30% lift in target KPIs.

, AI-guided coaching outperformed traditional coaching by in KPI improvement. The bank’s collections team saw a lift in target KPIs. A leading hospitality brand integrated its coaching methodology with Centrical’s AI capabilities and saw a 10% improvement in coaching effectiveness. Every KPI in the program improved.

Judi Bolden, Vice President at COPC, Inc., said: “Organizations have spent years investing in analytics and automation, but coaching remains the most underutilized lever in frontline performance. The ones pulling ahead are the ones that make it systematic, not optional, and that will matter even more as AI agents become integrated in the workforce.”

The launch builds on Centrical’s $39 million Series D, announced June 2, 2026, led by Leeds Illuminate and Kingfisher Investment with participation from JVP, the company’s largest shareholder. The round is funding Centrical’s expansion of AI tools to manage frontline performance across human and AI workers.

Centrical connects to Claude, ChatGPT, and beyond via MCP

In addition to the new coaching capabilities, teams now get full access to Centrical’s operating system from inside the tools they already use Three new Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers connect the Centrical platform directly to Claude, ChatGPT, and any MCP-aware AI client, so employees, administrators, and analysts can ask questions, run analysis, and take action on Centrical data without leaving their AI assistant of choice. MCP also enables agent-to-agent communication, allowing Centrical’s AI agents to interact directly with external AI agents across platforms. A Centrical command-line interface (CLI) and additional MCP servers are on the roadmap.

See it live

See AI Role-Play Simulations, Guided Coaching, and Real-Time Signals working together live at CCW Vegas, booth 713, or at Centrical’s Demo Day, From Human to Hybrid, on July 22. Register here.

The announcement also advances People Make It Matter, Centrical’s campaign celebrating the frontline employees, managers, and leaders who turn AI’s potential into real outcomes for companies and the customers they serve.

About Centrical

Centrical is the Performance Intelligence OS for the frontline, the platform that closes the action gap between data and behavior. Across sales, service, and operations teams, Centrical routes the right interventions to the people who need them, employees, managers, and increasingly AI agents, at every stage of the employee lifecycle, connecting performance data, coaching, learning, practice, and recognition in one closed loop that compounds improvement over time.

Founded in 2013, Centrical serves Fortune 500 enterprises across 150 countries and 60 languages, with offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and London. Customers include TP, DHL, Deutsche Telekom, and two top-five U.S. banks and hospitality brands. Frost & Sullivan and QKS Group name Centrical a leader in Workforce Engagement Management.

For more information, visit www.centrical.com.

Media contact

Simone Somekh

press@centrical.com