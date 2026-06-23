XTEND Secures $9.0 Million Program Expanding Autonomous Multi-Drone Operations in the Middle East; Continues to Expand Its Patent Portfolio Protecting Core UAV Navigation and Control Technology

~ Award supports deployment of advanced mission capabilities, multi-system orchestration, and next-generation human-guided autonomy ~

~ New U.S. and Israeli patents lock in IP protecting unmanned vehicle navigation and UAV control under communication latency ~

~ CEO Aviv Shapira provides update on company momentum as XTEND approaches NYSE listing ~

TAMPA, Fla. and PALM BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) announced that XTEND (the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered autonomous robotics and operating systems, has secured approximately $9.0 million in defense orders to expand autonomous multi-drone operations and advanced mission capabilities for a Middle East defense customer. XTEND also received two new patent grants covering core UAV navigation and control technology, the latest milestones since announcing its merger with JFB Construction Holdings in February 2026.

The awards fund mission-enabling technologies and operational enhancements that improve the effectiveness, resilience, and scalability of autonomous drone operations, allowing operators to supervise, coordinate, and execute more complex missions across larger robotic fleets.

At the core of the deployment is XTEND’s XOS operating system, which handles mission management, autonomous task execution, and multi-system orchestration across robotic fleets while keeping operators in control of critical decisions.





“We built XOS to solve the hardest problems operators face in the field, coordinating multiple systems, sustaining mission execution under pressure, and scaling autonomous capability without losing human control,” said Aviv Shapira, Co-Founder and CEO of XTEND. “This $9.0 million program is a direct validation of that architecture. Our customers are not buying drones, they are deploying an autonomous operational network built on our software. That is the future of autonomous defense, and XTEND is delivering it today.”

The program reflects growing demand for technologies that let operators coordinate multiple robotic systems while retaining human control over mission decisions. As military organizations expand unmanned fleets, software-driven coordination and rapid capability integration have become operationally essential.

The deal is expected to expand XTEND’s autonomous technology footprint in the region and reinforce its position as a provider of software-defined autonomous systems for defense and security.

XTEND is announcing two new patent grants covering foundational technologies for reliable unmanned vehicle navigation and UAV control in the conditions its systems are deployed into.

U.S. Patent No. 12,222,735 covers continuously directing an unmanned vehicle to a user-marked destination independent of the surrounding environment, protecting XTEND’s ability to keep systems locked on target when environments shift, landmarks disappear, and GPS is unavailable. Israeli Patent No. 285095 covers the Israeli counterpart for this technology.





These grants build on U.S. Patent No. 12,461,522 secured earlier this month, which covers precise UAV maneuvering under communication latency, allowing XTEND to sustain reliable UAV control when communications are degraded and signal delay impacts operator command. Together, the three patents protect two of the most operationally critical capabilities in contested autonomous operations: holding course when navigation is unreliable, and maintaining control when communications fail.

“Every patent in this portfolio was earned in the field,” said Shapira. “These are not theoretical inventions, they are the technologies our operators depend on when the environment is working against them. We have spent years solving these problems, our systems have proven them in combat, and now we own the IP. That is a competitive position that is very difficult to replicate.”

In connection with today’s announcement, CEO Aviv Shapira provided the following update on the Company’s operational and strategic progress since announcing its definitive merger agreement with JFB Construction Holdings on February 17, 2026:

“Since announcing our combination with JFB, we have won contracts on four continents, achieved critical regulatory milestones, expanded our manufacturing footprint, advanced our IP portfolio, and been selected for a prestigious U.S. defense drone programs. The business we are taking public is not one of potential, but about action.”

Key milestones since February 17, 2026:

U.S. Army Fuze Safety Board Approval (March 2026): XTEND became the first U.S. company to receive U.S. Army Fuze Safety Board approval for its high-voltage Electronic Safe and Arm Device (ESAD) for FPV drone programs, clearing a critical compliance milestone that opens a market projected to exceed $100 billion annually and locks in a hardware advantage.

XTEND became the first U.S. company to receive U.S. Army Fuze Safety Board approval for its high-voltage Electronic Safe and Arm Device (ESAD) for FPV drone programs, clearing a critical compliance milestone that opens a market projected to exceed $100 billion annually and locks in a hardware advantage. Global Operations Mobilization (March 2026): XTEND rapidly mobilized its worldwide XFAB operator network to support allied defense requirements across multiple theaters of operation, with certified operators deploying from the United States, Latvia, and the United Kingdom.

XTEND rapidly mobilized its worldwide XFAB operator network to support allied defense requirements across multiple theaters of operation, with certified operators deploying from the United States, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. Israeli Ministry of Defense Contract (April 2026): XTEND secured a contract with the Israeli Ministry of Defense valued at approximately $1.67 million (NIS 5 million) for the supply of drone systems and services, reinforcing its operational track record with one of the world’s most demanding defense customers.

XTEND secured a contract with the Israeli Ministry of Defense valued at approximately $1.67 million (NIS 5 million) for the supply of drone systems and services, reinforcing its operational track record with one of the world’s most demanding defense customers. S-4 Registration Statement Filed with the SEC (April 2026): JFB and XTEND filed a registration statement on Form S-4, formally advancing the business combination toward completion and U.S. national exchange listing.

JFB and XTEND filed a registration statement on Form S-4, formally advancing the business combination toward completion and U.S. national exchange listing. $2.2 Million Middle East Autonomous Aerial Defense Contract (May 2026): XTEND won a $2.2 million contract for advanced autonomous aerial defense systems in the Middle East, directly addressing the new operational reality of mass drone warfare in the region.

XTEND won a $2.2 million contract for advanced autonomous aerial defense systems in the Middle East, directly addressing the new operational reality of mass drone warfare in the region. $8.25 Million European Autonomous Drone Program (May 2026): XTEND secured an approximately $8.25 million order from a European defense customer for indoor operational platforms and tactical strike systems, the largest single European program award in the Company’s history at that point, reflecting accelerating demand across NATO-aligned forces.

XTEND secured an approximately $8.25 million order from a European defense customer for indoor operational platforms and tactical strike systems, the largest single European program award in the Company’s history at that point, reflecting accelerating demand across NATO-aligned forces. Seven-Figure Asia-Pacific ISR Order (May 2026): XTEND awarded a seven-figure order from an Asia-Pacific defense customer for compact autonomous ISR systems designed for contested and GPS-constrained environments, extending the Company’s footprint across one of the world’s fastest-growing defense markets.

XTEND awarded a seven-figure order from an Asia-Pacific defense customer for compact autonomous ISR systems designed for contested and GPS-constrained environments, extending the Company’s footprint across one of the world’s fastest-growing defense markets. UK Sovereign XFAB Launch and £1.93 Million Order (May 2026): XTEND launched its sovereign UK AI robotics XFAB in Swindon, England, following an initial £1.93 million order supporting UK defense activities. The facility is built on XTEND’s proven U.S. Department of War-validated localized manufacturing model and directly supports the UK Ministry of Defence’s stated goals to double lethality by 2027 and triple it by 2030.

XTEND launched its sovereign UK AI robotics XFAB in Swindon, England, following an initial £1.93 million order supporting UK defense activities. The facility is built on XTEND’s proven U.S. Department of War-validated localized manufacturing model and directly supports the UK Ministry of Defence’s stated goals to double lethality by 2027 and triple it by 2030. DoD Drone Dominance Program: Phase II Selection (May 2026): XTEND announced the Company was selected as one of a limited group of companies invited to participate in the Phase II Qualifier of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Drone Dominance Program, a large-scale initiative targeting procurement of more than 200,000 drones by 2027. Selection for Phase II validates XTEND’s autonomous systems and operational capabilities at the highest level of U.S. defense evaluation.

XTEND announced the Company was selected as one of a limited group of companies invited to participate in the Phase II Qualifier of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Drone Dominance Program, a large-scale initiative targeting procurement of more than 200,000 drones by 2027. Selection for Phase II validates XTEND’s autonomous systems and operational capabilities at the highest level of U.S. defense evaluation. $3 Million Asia-Pacific Contract for 100+ Scorpio Systems (June 2026): XTEND won a contract for the delivery of more than 100 XOS-powered Scorpio drone systems to a defense customer in the Asia-Pacific region, with deliveries commencing in 2026 and continuing into 2027, contributing to international backlog and long-term revenue visibility.

XTEND won a contract for the delivery of more than 100 XOS-powered Scorpio drone systems to a defense customer in the Asia-Pacific region, with deliveries commencing in 2026 and continuing into 2027, contributing to international backlog and long-term revenue visibility. U.S. Patent No. 12,461,522: UAV Control Under Communication Latency (June 2026): XTEND secured a U.S. patent protecting technology enabling UAVs to maintain precise, reliable control when communications are degraded, a foundational capability for contested environment operations and a direct barrier to competitive replication.









“Every one of these milestones reflects the same thing: customers trust us with their hardest operational problems, and we deliver,” said Shapira. “We have validated our technology in five combat zones and have systems deployed in over 30 countries. Our manufacturing infrastructure allows us to scale globally and we have the IP to protect the edge we have built. As we approach our listing, we are a company that has been battle-tested, is operationally proven, and growing fast.”

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As announced on February 17, 2026, JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) and XTEND entered into a definitive agreement to combine with XTEND in an all-stock transaction. The business combination is further supported by strategic investments from Eric Trump, Unusual Machines, American Ventures, LLC, Protego Ventures, and Aliya Capital. Following the closing of the business combination, the joint company is expected to be renamed XTEND AI Robotics and be listed on a U.S. national securities exchange under the ticker symbol “XTND.”

About XTEND

XTEND is a leader in software systems and artificial intelligence-powered robotics, deployed in high-threat, complex operational environments where human exposure carries significant risk. Powered by its proprietary XTEND Operating System (XOS), XTEND’s integrated software and advanced robotic hardware solutions are designed to provide autonomy at the edge. Operating across defense, law enforcement, and private security missions through a platform of robots, drones, and robotic subsystems, XTEND’s open architecture platform facilitates scalability across partners and third-party applications. With over 10,000 systems deployed in over 30 countries, XTEND’s solutions have been validated in five combat zones and operationally deployed by national defense, special-mission units, and security organizations across the globe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel, and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, XTEND delivers NDAA-compliant solutions through a global network of regional XFAB manufacturing facilities located in the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, Israel, and Latvia. For more information, visit www.xtend.me.

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) is a real estate development and construction company that has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states. For more information, visit the company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains, and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements regarding the potential transaction between Xtend Reality Expansion Ltd. (“Xtend”) and JFB Construction Holdings (“JFB”), including statements regarding the expected timing to close the business combination, impacts and benefits of the potential transaction, timing of the transaction closing, and strategic initiatives for Xtend AI Robotics, Inc. (“NewCo”) following the closing. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this communication may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required under applicable law, neither Xtend nor JFB undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any issuance or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In connection with the transaction, NewCo and JFB filed a registration statement on Form S-4. Investors and security holders are urged to read the information statement/prospectus or registration statement and any other documents filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety when they become available. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by JFB will be available free of charge at www.sec.gov.

JFB Construction Holdings Contact:

CORE IR

Mike Mason

516-222-2560

investors@jfbconstruction.net

XTEND Contact:

Headline Media

Sarah Small

929-255-1449

sarah@headline.media

XTEND Investor Relations:

MZ North America

Shannon Devine

XTEND@mzgroup.us

203-741-8811